23/09/2020 12:57:02 (GMT +7)
PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary

22/09/2020    16:16 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on September 21, as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. 

The meeting drew 137 senior state leaders and 33 ministers of UN member countries. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, leaders of states sent video recordings to air at the meeting.

Recalling the great achievements the UN has gained over the past 75 years, the PM said they would not have been possible without the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the UN itself as the centre for harmonising the actions of nations.

Noting that because the world is facing unprecedented challenges, "The COVID-19 pandemic, together with instabilities, conflicts, great power competition, power politics, and climate change are threatening the sustainable peace and development of nations," Vietnamese PM underlined the need to work together in solidarity and strengthen multilateralism with the UN at its core with the strict implementation of the UN Charter and international law, along with respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the states.

The people must be at the heart of all efforts for development so that no one is left behind, the leader stressed.

"For the Vietnamese nation, “nothing is more precious than independence and freedom”, and we have spared no effort to defend our independence and freedom. In the past 35 years, we have also engaged in a process of đổi mới reforms with the people at the centre," PM Phuc said.

"Today, our country, with much confidence, is enjoying vibrant growth, and pursuing extensive economic restructuring and active international integration, participating as a responsible member at numerous multilateral forums, especially the United Nations. We are exerting all efforts for the goal of a prosperous people and a strong nation that enjoys equality, democracy and the fruits of civilisation," he continued.

 

Thanks to the collaboration with all international partners and with our own efforts, Vietnam had managed to basically contain the COVID-19, and a strong rebound of the economy was expected to follow, he said.

The PM used the occasion to extend to other member states the gratitude for entrusting Vietnam with a non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.

"As the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam is working closely with other ASEAN members to build an ASEAN Community of unity, resilience and prosperity," he stated.

"Vietnamese people are determined to work alongside other nations around the world to safeguard peace and realise the UN Sustainable Development Goals," he declared, stressing that the Vietnamese flag would be flying at even more UN Peacekeeping missions in the future.

The Government leader expressed his belief that with strong determination and joint actions, a brighter future for all would be built.  VNS

Vietnamese leaders to send messages to UNGA 75 high-level meetings

Vietnamese leaders to send messages to UNGA 75 high-level meetings

Vietnamese leaders are to send messages to upcoming high-level meetings of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference on September 17.

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries.

 
 

Other News

.
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

The family and lawyer of the arrested former chairman of Hanoi are applying for bail for former mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, who needs medical treatment, said lawyer Truong Trong Nghia, the advocate for the legal rights and interests of Chung.

Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of HCMC, on Sunday was sentenced eight years on the charges of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany has submitted a joint note verbale expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders will present a number of important messages to the United Nations General Assembly when it meets over the next ten days.

Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

A delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai visited fishermen in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City from September 15 to 16 under a programme entitled ‘Coast guards as companions of fishermen’.

National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to kick off on October 20 and last for nineteen and a half days, according to NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to ASEAN Melissa A. Brown has affirmed that Washington commends Vietnam for its efforts as ASEAN Chair during this challenging time caused by COVID-19.

ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

ASEAN ministers of labour and education on Wednesday approved the ASEAN roadmap on human resource development for the changing world of work to realise the bloc’s declaration on this issue adopted at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June.

Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

The current legal system remains cumbersome and complicated with a large number of sub-legal documents. Some are overlapping and contradictory, affecting the feasibility and stability of the legal system, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long has said.

RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 18 proposed pushing ahead with the resumption of visits by leaders of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea and effectively maintaining dialogues in flexible forms.

Many high-ranking officials promoted
Many high-ranking officials promoted
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

A number of ministries have appointed new deputy ministers.

Disputes at sea and on land must be restrained, and force must not be used
Disputes at sea and on land must be restrained, and force must not be used
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Military officers from ASEAN member states exchanged views on issues regarding regional security and measures to enhance results-oriented cooperation between the operations departments of armies in the region, 

PM Phuc meets RoK’s FM and ADB Vietnam chief
PM Phuc meets RoK’s FM and ADB Vietnam chief
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Republic of Korea (RoK) to reduce, remove binding conditions for official development assistance loans, concessional loans, and expand non-refundable aid to Vietnam.

Vietnam ready to share experience to help UK join CPTPP
Vietnam ready to share experience to help UK join CPTPP
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam is willing and ready to share its experience with the UK if the country wants to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

. Latest news

