01/04/2020
PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
01/04/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic

Customers are asked to wear masks and would have their temperatures checked before entering supermarkets at Lotte Mart, Nha Trang City.

Earlier this week, he agreed with the proposal made by the Ministry of Health to declare the COVID-19 outbreak a national epidemic, after the second wave of mostly imported cases from overseas brought the country's number of patients to over 200.

The announcement was seen as a pure legal formality as Việt Nam has early implemented robust responses to curb the spread of the disease since it emerged in Việt Nam.

According to the decision, solutions and measures to cope with the pandemic following the Law on Infectious Diseases include setting up a Steering Committee for the disease, health quarantine, monitoring affected areas, mobilising resources in society to fight the pandemic, international co-operation, and setting up field hospitals when required.

COVID-19 was deemed to be among the group A infectious diseases according to Vietnamese diseases classification, pointing to a number of significantly dangerous diseases that can spread rapidly and have high mortality rates including avian influenza virus A (H5N1), polio and Ebola.

 

The decision comes into effect today and replaces Decision 173 released on February 1, declaring the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) an epidemic in Việt Nam, after the first cases popped up in Khánh Hoà, Vĩnh Phúc and Thanh Hoá provinces.

As of this morning, Việt Nam had recorded 212 COVID-19 cases. — VNS

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

 
 

POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

A range of new policies will come into effect this month, including fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,192) for business owners who fail to pay their employees.

POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The US will stand together with Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in a clip posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on March 31.

POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

UN boss António Guterres calls for an "immediate co-ordinated" global response to tackle the crisis.

POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.

POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The first teleconference of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies was held on March 31 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting Vietnam.

POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

The US president says he is confident American hospitals will have enough ventilators to cope.

POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Organisers of the 2020 Shangri-La Dialogue have announced that the forum, initially scheduled for June 5-7 in Singapore, will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

