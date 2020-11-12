PM: solidary - key to ASEAN’s success

Solidarity is the foundation of ASEAN cooperation and the key to its success, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 12.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the opening session of the 37th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader was speaking at the official release of the mid-term review of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 Blueprints and the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and the launch of the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies, held virtual within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

He said joint efforts of ASEAN member countries have helped the region overcome difficulties and challenges, towards long-term peace, stability, development and prosperity.

On this occasion, he thanked other ASEAN countries and international partners for their support and cooperation with Vietnam to gain these achievements.

The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, from November 12-15, will feature 20 activities at the highest level, including the 37th ASEAN Summit; ASEAN 1 Summits with China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, the US, the UN, and Australia; the 15th East Asia Summit (EAS); and the 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP); among others.

During the summits with partners, leaders will focus on building the ASEAN Community, maintaining intra-bloc cooperation momentum, expanding and deepening relations between ASEAN and partners, promoting the grouping’s centrality, raising its international position, ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control, and discussing regional and international issues of shared concern.

More than 80 documents, including proposals by Vietnam, are set to be approved on this occasion, marking the highest number to date.

Vietnam is expected to symbolically hand over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Brunei at the closing ceremony on November 15.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.VNA