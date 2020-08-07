PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a virtual meeting today between Cabinet members and leaders of 12 cities and provinces that have reported COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting

The PM warned of the high risk of community transmission over at least the next two weeks, as such cases have risen by 298 since July 23.

He emphasised that social distancing must be strictly implemented in all COVID-19 hotspots and that quick and accurate testing is key to containing the spread of the virus.

He asked ministries, sectors, localities, and citizens to remain calm, fully follow disease prevention and control measures, and mobilise all possible resources for the task, especially in central Da Nang city and Quang Nam province, where a large number of infections have been recorded in recent days.

It is necessary to intensify communications to maintain public vigilance and awareness about prevention and control, he stressed, adding that any ministry, locality, or citizen that does not follow regulations will be punished strictly.

He requested that localities continue contact tracing and quickly conduct tests and concentrated quarantine to contain the outbreak.

The PM asked the Health Ministry to provide assistance in terms of equipment and personnel for disease-hit localities and to prevent the risk of corruption related to medical biddings.

He also stressed the need to wear a face mask in public, to manufacture ventilators, and to remain prepared to set up field hospitals in localities such as Da Nang and Quang Nam.

The Ministry of Education and Training was urged to adopt specific measures to ensure the safety of students and teachers during the upcoming high school graduation examinations.

Strict punishment must be imposed on those who produce or supply fake, low-quality medical equipment, he insisted.

A report from the Health Ministry shows that, since July 23, Vietnam has reported 335 COVID-19 infections, including 37 imported cases, in 13 localities. All cases of community transmission are related to the Da Nang outbreak./.VNA