PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic development
Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/05/2020 11:40:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic development

 
 
06/05/2020    11:36 GMT+7

As the coronavirus outbreak is mostly under control in Vietnam, it is necessary for the country to take decisive action to revive the local economy while ensuring measures to safeguard public health remain in place.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a regular meeting of the Government on May 5 in Hanoi - PHOTO: VNA

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a regular meeting of the Government on May 5 that global economic growth was negative during the first four months of the year due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

During the period, the Government had promptly issued directives and resolutions to remove obstacles faced by enterprises, address social welfare issues and ensure public safety and security. Consequently, the local economy did not tumble and saw year-on-year growth of 3.82%.

The Cabinet leader cited the International Monetary Fund’s forecast that Vietnam will achieve the highest growth rate in Southeast Asia this year, at an estimated 2.7%, stressing that the country must aim higher since sectors and enterprises have resumed regular activity, with multiple drastic measures being adopted.

Aside from efforts that must be made to achieve the highest possible growth, the head of the Government highlighted the importance of keeping inflation below 4%, bolstering enterprise development and speeding up the construction of infrastruture projects. For instance, transport projects must begin work and the public-private investment format must be converted to public investment.

Further, much more attention should be devoted to social issues, including the upcoming high school entrance exam, the use of a Covid-19 aid package worth VND62 trillion and socioeconomic development projects for ethnic minorities.

The prime minister also underlined a need to disburse VND700 trillion in public investment this year and asked ministries and the relevant agencies to make strong efforts to execute this plan. SGT

 
 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to better protect citizens in local countries
Vietnam to better protect citizens in local countries
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to offer support to overseas Vietnamese communities in a timely manner, an official has said.

Vietnam calls for stronger NAM cooperation in COVID-19 combat
Vietnam calls for stronger NAM cooperation in COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) step up cooperation and share experience at all levels and in all spheres during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo on May 4, during which they exchanged views on the prevention and control of COVID-19 in their respective countries.

HCM City, Australia’s Victoria state step up cooperation
HCM City, Australia’s Victoria state step up cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City and Australia’s Victoria state held a teleconference on May 4 to accelerate the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on their twining relationship.

Fisheries Society opposes Chinese fishing bans in East Sea
Fisheries Society opposes Chinese fishing bans in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  05/05/2020 

The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) released a document on May 4 opposing China’s issuance of regulations banning fishing in the East Sea this year.

Former deputy defense minister faces expulsion from Party
Former deputy defense minister faces expulsion from Party
POLITICSicon  03/05/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo and the committee expel Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of Defense, from the Party.

Vietnam actively trying to bring citizens in US back home: Foreign Ministry
Vietnam actively trying to bring citizens in US back home: Foreign Ministry
POLITICSicon  03/05/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Vietnam’s representative offices in the US are actively joining hands to assist the Vietnam Airlines in clearing necessary procedures

Vietnam attends ASEAN-US health ministers' meeting
Vietnam attends ASEAN-US health ministers' meeting
POLITICSicon  01/05/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on April 30 joined health officials of other ASEAN member nations and the US in the ASEAN-US Health Ministers Meeting via video conference.

ASEAN seeks solutions to ease COVID-19 impacts on tourism
ASEAN seeks solutions to ease COVID-19 impacts on tourism
POLITICSicon  01/05/2020 

ASEAN member nations have agreed to commit to a prevention plan as well as seeking cooperation from international organizations to together to revive travel confidence following the pandemic.

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border
North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border
POLITICSicon  03/05/2020 

Multiple shots were fired by North Korea towards the South in the Demilitarised Zone, South Korea says.

Kim Jong-un appears in public, North Korean state media report
Kim Jong-un appears in public, North Korean state media report
POLITICSicon  02/05/2020 

North Korea's Kim Jong-un makes his first public appearance for 20 days, state media report, amid speculation about his health.

Coronavirus: Trump seems to undercut US spies on virus origins
Coronavirus: Trump seems to undercut US spies on virus origins
POLITICSicon  01/05/2020 

US spies said it was not yet clear how the outbreak began, but Mr Trump suggests it came from a lab.

VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NA
VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NA
POLITICSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday. 

Vietnam to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: National Assembly
Vietnam to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: National Assembly
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday. 

EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval
EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed with a proposal of the President that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement will be submitted to the upcoming NA session for approval.

Diplomats highly value Vietnam’s flexibility as ASEAN Chair amid pandemic
Diplomats highly value Vietnam’s flexibility as ASEAN Chair amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc and diplomats of other ASEAN countries recently took part in the first teleconference of the ASEAN Committee in Washington DC (ACW).

PAPI index of five centrally-run cities over five years
PAPI index of five centrally-run cities over five years
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

PAPI is a flagship governance program initiated by the United Nations Development Programs in Vietnam since 2009. 

Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/04/2020 

Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam called on Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united and support those affected by COVID-19 during a video meeting on April 28.

Vietnam supports Sudan, South Sudan in resolving Abyei issues peacefully
Vietnam supports Sudan, South Sudan in resolving Abyei issues peacefully
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has expressed Vietnam’s wish that the governments of Sudan and South Sudan will soon address Abyei issues

Reports on child abuse just the tip of the iceberg: NA Standing Committee
Reports on child abuse just the tip of the iceberg: NA Standing Committee
POLITICSicon  28/04/2020 

Nearly 50 per cent of adults do not know what is governed by the Law on Children, according to a report released by the National Assembly’s supervision delegation on Monday. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 