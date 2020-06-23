Police Party Central Committee tasked with ensuring safety of National Party Congress

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Police’s Party Central Committee to pay attention to building a strong and transparent organisation, providing firm and reliable support to the Party, the State and people.

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong (middle) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) attend the conference of the Police’s Party Central Committee on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Tri Dung

The committee held a conference on Monday in Hanoi to review its work in the first half of 2020, implement new tasks and give opinions on the draft political report submitted to the seventh congress of the Police’s Party Central Committee in the 2020-25 tenure.

The top leader said the Police’s Party Central Committee congress would be an extremely important political event. Opinions at the preparation meeting on Monday must focus on Party building works such as Party structure, personnel and leadership so that the police force could complete tasks assigned by the Party and the State.

Along with Party General Secretary Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh attended the meeting.

General To Lam, Minister of Public Security, said that the conference would review the implementation of the Politburo’s Directive No 35 and the resolution of the sixth congress of the Police’s Party Central Committee.

According to the report presented at the conference, in the context of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the People’s Police Force has stood on the front line in fighting the pandemic. In particular, the Police’s Party Central Committee has strengthened the power of commune-level police and of police forces at grassroots levels.

The committee has paid attention to charity and social welfare work, for example building and repairing houses for thousands of poor households from ethnic minority groups in border areas, helping locals to stabilise their production and lives, contributing to protecting security and order at localities, Lam said.

To address blood shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, the police force volunteered to donate more than 40,000 units of blood. The Ministry of Public Security has set a target to donate 100,000 units in the next campaign of the whole force, he said.

Party General Secretary, President Trong agreed with the draft political report which will be submitted to the seventh Police’s Party Central Committee congress in the 2020-25 tenure, saying that the committee and the Ministry of Public Security had made careful preparations for the report, following the Politburo’s instructions.

He said it was necessary to keep a clear mind in selecting personnel. The police force is also responsible for protecting the security and safety of the Party congresses at all levels and the 13th National Party Congress from the stage of document preparation to personnel preparation.

Prime Minister Phuc urged the force to be more proactive in combating crimes, especially in the fight against drug-related crimes, issues related to economic security, banking, finance and cyber security.

The Police’s Party Central Committee should further strengthen the leadership in all aspects and improve the quality of officials and personnel work, he said. VNS

