22/06/2020 14:37:33 (GMT +7)
Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils

 
 
22/06/2020    14:26 GMT+7

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on June 20 issued Directive No.45-CT/TW of the Political Bureau on the leadership of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly

and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils hinh anh 1

Voters cast ballots to elect National Assembly deputies - Illustrative image A)

The directive said that the election, scheduled to be held on May 23, 2021, is the nation’s important political event to selecting outstanding deputies who represent people’s will and aspirations at the NA and all-level People’s Councils in the new tenure, thus contributing to building, consolidating and completing the rule-based socialist State of the people, by the people and for the people, under the leadership of the CPV.

The election will take place in the context that Vietnam has gained great socio-economic development achievements after 35 years of renewal, but is facing a lot of challenges and difficulties, especially serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

To make the election a success, the Politburo asked Party Committees and organisations to draw detail plans to direct the organisation of the election and ensure it will be conducted democratically, fairly, legitimately, safely and economically.

Attention should be paid to leading the good implementation of personnel work and ensure democracy and the Party’s concentrated and united leadership in this work.

It is important to introduce and elect competent deputies, with the introduction and selection conducted in accordance with the law, and intensify communications on the significance and importance of the election, its regulations as well as the position and role of the NA and the People’s Council in the State apparatus and the role and position of people’s deputies.

The Politburo also requested tight directions in making plans to ensure political security and social safety and order, while requiring local Party Committees to set up their localities’ steering boards to direct the election activities./.VNA

 
 

