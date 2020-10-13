Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh, Mr. Nguyen Van Phong, Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan have been elected as Deputy Secretaries of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Chu Ngoc Anh

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh was born in 1965 in Hanoi. He holds a PhD degree in physics. He is a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (12th tenure).

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Organizing Commission Pham Minh Chinh hands the decision of the Politburo to Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh

From 1988 to 1995, he was a lecturer at the Institute for Technical Physics under the Ha Noi University of Science and Technology.

From 1995 to 1997 he worked at the Science and Technology Advances Application Company – MITEC under the Ministry of Industry and Environment and the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology under the General Department of Posts.

From 1997 to 2003, he was deputy manager, then manager of the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology under the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group.

In 2003 – 2010 he was staff, then Deputy Head of the Department on High-tech; Director of the Technology Application and Development Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

From August 2010 to January, 2011, he was Deputy Minister of Science and Technology cum Director of the Technology Application and Development Department.

From January 2011 through March, 2013, he was an alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology.

From March 2013 to May, 2013, he was Deputy Secretary of the Phu Tho Provincial Party Committee

From May 2013 to September, 2015, he was Deputy Secretary of the Phu Tho Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Phu Tho Provincial People’s Committee.

From September 2015 to April 2014, he was Deputy Minister of Science and Technology.

Since April 2014 he has been the Minister of Science and Technology.

Nguyen Ngoc Tuan

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan was born in 1966 in the northern province of Hai Duong. He holds a doctorate degree in economics and is an irrigation engineer.

7/1990 to 9/1994, Tuan was a technical officer of the Construction and Installation Experiment Company, then worked at the Housing and Urban Development Company of the Ministry of Construction.

10/1994 - 1/2004, he was Project Manager, Construction Team Leader, Secretary of Youth Union, Director of Construction Enterprise No.2 of the Hanoi Youth Construction Company.

2/2004 – 4/2007, he was acting Director, Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Youth Construction Company.

9/2006 – 5/2007, he was a member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Hanoi Housing Investment and Development Corporation.

5/2007-6/2008: He was a Standing Member of the Party Committee, Member of the Board of Directors, in charge of the Board of Directors of the Hanoi Housing Investment and Development Corporation.

7/2008 – 3/2014, he was Secretary of Party Committee, Chairman of Board of Members of the Hanoi Housing Development and Investment Corporation.

Tuan held the position of Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee from April 2014 to March 2016.

In April 2016, he was elected a member of the Standing Committee of the Hanoi Party Committee, and the Standing Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Council.

At the first meeting of the 17th Hanoi Party Committee, Tuan was elected Deputy Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

Tuan is a member of the Hanoi People's Council for the term 2011-2016.

Nguyen Thi Tuyen

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen was born in 1971 in Hanoi. Tuyen holds a PhD degree in Party Construction and a bachelor degree of economic law.

January 1993 - September 2005, she worked in Chuong My district, holding the following positions: Deputy Secretary and Secretary of the Youth Union of Chuong My district; member of the Standing Committee of Ha Tay Provincial Youth Union; Head of the Party Committee for Propaganda and Education; Vice Chair of the People's Committee ...

September 2005 - July 2008: she was the Provincial Party Committee member, Secretary of the Ha Tay Provincial Youth Union, and the Chair of the Vietnam Youth Union of Ha Tay province.

August 2008 - June 2010: She was a Member of the Hanoi Party Committee, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Hanoi Party Committee for Propaganda and Education.

June 2010 - March 2015: She was Secretary of the Chuong My District Party Committee, an alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee.

April 2015 - June 2019: She was an alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee, member of the Hanoi Party Standing Committee, member of the Presidium of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Chair of Hanoi Labor Confederation.

June 2019 - October 2020: She was a member of the Hanoi Party Standing Committee, Head of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Central Mass Mobilization Division.

At the first meeting of the 17th Hanoi Party Committee, Tuyen was elected Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

Tuyen is a member of the 12th National Assembly, a deputy of the 14th, 15th Hanoi People's Council.

Nguyen Van Phong

Mr. Nguyen Van Phong was born in 1968 in Thai Binh province. He holds a doctorate degree of education.

1993 – 2002: He was a lecturer of the Hanoi Teacher Training University, a member of the Party Standing Committee, Deputy Secretary, Secretary of the the university’s Youth Union.

2002 - October 2006: He was Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Youth Union, Chairman of the Student Association of Hanoi, Vice President of the Vietnam Student Association.

October 2006 - March 2009, he held the position of Secretary of the Youth Union, Chairman of the Hanoi Youth Union, Member of the Central Presidium of the Vietnam Youth Union, Member of the Standing Committee of the Youth Union, and a member of the 14th Hanoi Party Committee.

March - September 2009: He was a member of the Hanoi Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Soc Son District.

September 2009 - November 2013: He was a member of the 14th, 15th Hanoi Party Committee; Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of People's Council of Soc Son district, member of the 14th Hanoi People’s Council.

November 2013 - November 2015: He was a member of the 15th Hanoi Party Committee, Deputy Head of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Division, a member of the Hanoi People’s Council of the 14th term.

November 2015 - October 2020: He was a member of the Hanoi Party Standing Committee, Head of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Division, a member of the Hanoi People's Council. Since August 2016, he has been a member of the Central Theory Council for the 2016-2021 term.

At the 1st Conference of the Hanoi Party Committee of the 17th term, Phong was elected Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

