21/10/2020 10:45:38 (GMT +7)
Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries

21/10/2020    10:41 GMT+7

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh, Mr. Nguyen Van Phong, Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan have been elected as Deputy Secretaries of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Chu Ngoc Anh

Chân dung 4 Phó Bí thư Thành ủy Hà Nội khóa mới

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh was born in 1965 in Hanoi. He holds a PhD degree in physics. He is a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (12th tenure).

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Organizing Commission Pham Minh Chinh hands the decision of the Politburo to Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh

From 1988 to 1995, he was a lecturer at the Institute for Technical Physics under the Ha Noi University of Science and Technology.

From 1995 to 1997 he worked at the Science and Technology Advances Application Company – MITEC under the Ministry of Industry and Environment and the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology under the General Department of Posts.

From 1997 to 2003, he was deputy manager, then manager of the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology under the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group.

In 2003 – 2010 he was staff, then Deputy Head of the Department on High-tech; Director of the Technology Application and Development Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

From August 2010 to January, 2011, he was Deputy Minister of Science and Technology cum Director of the Technology Application and Development Department.

From January 2011 through March, 2013, he was an alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology.

From March 2013 to May, 2013, he was Deputy Secretary of the Phu Tho Provincial Party Committee

From May 2013 to September, 2015, he was Deputy Secretary of the Phu Tho Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Phu Tho Provincial People’s Committee.

From September 2015 to April 2014, he was Deputy Minister of Science and Technology.

Since April 2014 he has been the Minister of Science and Technology.

Nguyen Ngoc Tuan

Chân dung 4 Phó Bí thư Thành ủy Hà Nội khóa mới

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan was born in 1966 in the northern province of Hai Duong. He holds a doctorate degree in economics and is an irrigation engineer.

7/1990 to 9/1994, Tuan was a technical officer of the Construction and Installation Experiment Company, then worked at the Housing and Urban Development Company of the Ministry of Construction.

10/1994 - 1/2004, he was Project Manager, Construction Team Leader, Secretary of Youth Union, Director of Construction Enterprise No.2 of the Hanoi Youth Construction Company.

2/2004 – 4/2007, he was acting Director, Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Youth Construction Company.

9/2006 – 5/2007, he was a member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Hanoi Housing Investment and Development Corporation.

5/2007-6/2008: He was a Standing Member of the Party Committee, Member of the Board of Directors, in charge of the Board of Directors of the Hanoi Housing Investment and Development Corporation.

7/2008 – 3/2014, he was Secretary of Party Committee, Chairman of Board of Members of the Hanoi Housing Development and Investment Corporation.

Tuan held the position of Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee from April 2014 to March 2016.

In April 2016, he was elected a member of the Standing Committee of the Hanoi Party Committee, and the Standing Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Council.

At the first meeting of the 17th Hanoi Party Committee, Tuan was elected Deputy Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

Tuan is a member of the Hanoi People's Council for the term 2011-2016.

 

Nguyen Thi Tuyen

Chân dung 4 Phó Bí thư Thành ủy Hà Nội khóa mới

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen was born in 1971 in Hanoi. Tuyen holds a PhD degree in Party Construction and a bachelor degree of economic law.

January 1993 - September 2005, she worked in Chuong My district, holding the following positions: Deputy Secretary and Secretary of the Youth Union of Chuong My district; member of the Standing Committee of Ha Tay Provincial Youth Union; Head of the Party Committee for Propaganda and Education; Vice Chair of the People's Committee ...

September 2005 - July 2008: she was the Provincial Party Committee member, Secretary of the Ha Tay Provincial Youth Union, and the Chair of the Vietnam Youth Union of Ha Tay province.

August 2008 - June 2010: She was a Member of the Hanoi Party Committee, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Hanoi Party Committee for Propaganda and Education.

June 2010 - March 2015: She was Secretary of the Chuong My District Party Committee, an alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee.

April 2015 - June 2019: She was an alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee, member of the Hanoi Party Standing Committee, member of the Presidium of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Chair of Hanoi Labor Confederation.

June 2019 - October 2020: She was a member of the Hanoi Party Standing Committee, Head of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Central Mass Mobilization Division.

At the first meeting of the 17th Hanoi Party Committee, Tuyen was elected Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

Tuyen is a member of the 12th National Assembly, a deputy of the 14th, 15th Hanoi People's Council.

Nguyen Van Phong

Chân dung 4 Phó Bí thư Thành ủy Hà Nội khóa mới

Mr. Nguyen Van Phong was born in 1968 in Thai Binh province. He holds a doctorate degree of education.

1993 – 2002: He was a lecturer of the Hanoi Teacher Training University, a member of the Party Standing Committee, Deputy Secretary, Secretary of the the university’s Youth Union.

2002 - October 2006: He was Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Youth Union, Chairman of the Student Association of Hanoi, Vice President of the Vietnam Student Association.

October 2006 - March 2009, he held the position of Secretary of the Youth Union, Chairman of the Hanoi Youth Union, Member of the Central Presidium of the Vietnam Youth Union, Member of the Standing Committee of the Youth Union, and a member of the 14th Hanoi Party Committee.

March - September 2009: He was a member of the Hanoi Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Soc Son District.

September 2009 - November 2013: He was a member of the 14th, 15th Hanoi Party Committee; Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of People's Council of Soc Son district, member of the 14th Hanoi People’s Council.

November 2013 - November 2015: He was a member of the 15th Hanoi Party Committee, Deputy Head of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Division, a member of the Hanoi People’s Council of the 14th term.

November 2015 - October 2020: He was a member of the Hanoi Party Standing Committee, Head of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Division, a member of the Hanoi People's Council. Since August 2016, he has been a member of the Central Theory Council for the 2016-2021 term.

At the 1st Conference of the Hanoi Party Committee of the 17th term, Phong was elected Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

Thanh Nam - Huong Quynh

Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary

Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary

Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.

 
 

.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

There is no way to solve the world's problems except by cooperating and helping each other, former US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.

Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Party and State leader Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19 in Hanoi as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many early birds around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake were astonished when seeing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide jogging there on early October 20 morning.

Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam is an important partner of Japan and plays a key role in realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese mission to ASEAN Ambassador Tran Duc Binh on October 19 attended the 7th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC), which discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the time to come.

Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam always regards Japan as a leading and long-term strategic partner with a high level of trust, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19.

Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The spokesman of the Japanese Prime Minister during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from October 18-20, Yoshida Tomoyuki, on October 19 informed the outcomes of the ongoing trip by PM Suga Yoshihide and his spouse.

Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his visiting Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide agreed on major orientations and measures to further deepen bilateral extensive strategic partnership, during their talks in Hanoi on October 19.

Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.

Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, empowered by President Nguyen Phu Trong, today presented a Friendship Order to Iijima Isao, Special Advisor to the Japanese PM, in honour of his contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties.

Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

The wives of the Japanese and Vietnamese Prime Ministers, Suga Mariko and Tran Nguyet Thu, visited the Temple of Literature and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi on October 19 as part of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Vietnam.

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

Forty-five years after the war and 25 years after the normalization of Vietnam-US relations, two former US senators, Chuck Hagel (former US Secretary of Defense) and John Kerry (former US Secretary of State) have shared their memories about Vietnam.

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife started their official visit to Vietnam from October 18 afternoon at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Party and State have done their best to ensure the right to freedom of travel for Vietnamese and foreign citizens in line with Vietnamese and international law.

HCMC has new Party chief
HCMC has new Party chief
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Nguyen Van Nen, former head of the Party Central Committee Office, has been picked as new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a congratulatory message to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the victory of the New Zealand Labour Party and the PM herself in the general election held on the same day.

HCM City adjusts down several development targets
HCM City adjusts down several development targets
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 17 agreed to adjust down a number of development targets set for the 2020-2025 period.

Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary during talks with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, in Hanoi on October 16.

Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

