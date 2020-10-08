Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting

09/10/2020    10:12 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung on October 8 chaired the Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM).

Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting hinh anh 1

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung on October 8 chaired the Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM). (Photo: VNA)

Dung briefed the meeting on preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings slated for November, saying Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair 2020, is making all-out efforts in the work.

There will be a total of 11 high-level meetings from November 13-15, including those between the grouping and its partners, along with diverse sidelines activities, according to the official.

Delegates lauded Vietnam’s raising and promoting initiatives in the year, which, they said, have significantly contributed to ASEAN Community building, as well as the country’s efforts in COVID-19 combat and economic recovery.

The countries pledged to closely coordinate with each other in order to complete priorities set for the year, and plans on pandemic prevention and control.

 

The participants also touched upon regional connectivity and integration, saying inter-pillar issues should be handled scientifically and comprehensively, with suitable visions.

The same day, the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group (ACCWG) convened its 10th meeting in the form of a teleconference to discuss Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership application.

ASEAN spoke highly of Timor-Leste’s resolve and efforts to join the grouping, and agreed to continue helping the country improve its capacity, gradually meeting requirements and obligations for ASEAN membership.

Dung said Vietnam will continue to provide suitable support for Timor-Leste, focusing on sharing experience in the preparation work./.VNA

 
 

Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16 giờ trước 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs looked into a Government report on a draft resolution on the organisation of urban administration in HCM City on Wednesday morning.

Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

New decree to improve performance of civil servants
New decree to improve performance of civil servants
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An speaks about the Government’s efforts to improve the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.

PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a public service workforce plan for 2021.

Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

The Government has issued Decision 143/NQ-CP approving the tasks of making the national master planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

A number of socio-economic development reports and plans were delivered during the first day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 13th sitting in Hanoi on October 5.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The Vietnamese government’s Resolution 68 that aims to reduce business regulations by 20% and at least 20% of costs is seen as the Government’s third wave of reform.

Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on supporting all efforts towards nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
POLITICSicon  04/10/2020 

The official website of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was launched on October 3, at daihoi13.dangcongsan.vn.

Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government resolved to record GDP growth of 2.5-3 percent this year at its recent monthly meeting, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung told a press conference on October 2.

Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi has written an article about the region’s COVID-19 and economic situation. The following is the full text of the article.

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam welcomes the stance held by other countries on the East Sea issue that conforms with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said

Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development
Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

With Vietnam celebrating the 44th anniversary of joining the UN this month, Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP resident representative in Vietnam, pores over the country's progress in human development and the challenges ahead to tackle various inequalities.

