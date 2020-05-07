Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations

The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam held a press teleconference in Hanoi on May 7 to discuss bilateral ties and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the event, Minister-Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Yin Haihong said 2020 is a special year in bilateral relations as the two countries are celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.

On January 16, Vietnamese Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong held phone talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, dung which they agreed to enhance political trust and promote traditional solidarity and friendliness between the two nations for the sake of their people and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Yin said, adding that the two leaders also consented to properly settle existing problems in bilateral relations.

She said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, senior leaders of the two nations informed each other about the outcomes of fighting the disease in each country and discussed cooperation in coping with its new developments.

According to the official, cooperation in epidemic prevention and control has become a spotlight in Vietnam – China ties.

As China was at the most difficult time to struggle with the pandemic, the Vietnamese Government donated medical supplies worth 500,000 USD to China at the earliest time, she said, adding that the Vietnam Red Cross Society also presented medical equipment worth 100,000 USD to the Chinese people.

Vietnamese provinces bordering China also granted medical supplies to Chinese counterparts. In particular, two Chinese COVID-19 patients were successfully treated in Vietnam for free and the considerate care of Vietnamese medical staff impressed the Chinese people, she said.

Yin added that considering seriousness and demand of several countries, China sent teams of medical staff to share experience and offer medical supplies to them, including Vietnam.

About farm produce stuck at some border gates, Yin said the two countries’ authorities discussed measures to promptly deal with the issue.

Answering questions about ways to cut trade deficit between Vietnam and China, she said the two countries are striving to boost trade and investment, contributing to their sustainable trade.

The diplomat also mentioned measures to overcome economic impacts after the epidemic is pushed back and intensify two-way trade in the near future./.VNA