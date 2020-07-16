VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.

From left: deputy defence ministers Pham Hoai Nam, Vu Hai San, Hoang Xuan Chien. (Photo: baochinhphu)

They are Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission and Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy;

Lieut. Gen. Vu Hai San, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission, and Commander of Military Zone 3;

and Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission and Commander of the Border Guard Command./.