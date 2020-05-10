Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds dialogue with enterprises

 
 
10/05/2020    16:22 GMT+7

An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for greater efforts to restart the national economy with the aim of achieving a GDP growth of over 5 percent and keeping inflation under 4 percent this year.

PM Phuc announced the targets at a meeting that was connected to 93 venues in provinces and cities across the country as well as ministries and sectors. It was also broadcast live by Vietnam Television.

To that end, the PM ordered focusing on attracting investment from domestic economic sectors, firstly the private sector, and foreign direct investment, stepping up exports, promoting public capital disbursement, and encouraging domestic consumption.

Vietnam has huge, sustainable growth potential for the long term, he said, adding that the country is among economies considered safe in the post-COVID-19 period, with tens of free trade agreements with the world’s 38 biggest markets.

The leader asked domestic businesses to optimize opportunities generated by the transform of value chains during which Vietnam has been regarded as the centre.

Vietnam grew 3.82 percent in the first quarter of this year, the lowest over the past decade, he said, but noting that it was the highest among ASEAN.

 

The PM reiterated the duo target of fighting the pandemic and maintaining economic activities, along with administrative reform and restructuring.

The meeting looked into the implementation of policies that have been rolled out to assist domestic enterprises in operation and epidemic prevention and control.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc calls for greater efforts to restart the national economy with the aim of achieving a GDP growth of over 5 percent this year (Photo: VNA)

The PM orders focusing on attracting investment from domestic economic sectors, stepping up exports and encouraging domestic consumption (Photo: VNA)

He urges businesses to join hands in bolstering national development (Photo: VNA)

 He urges businesses to join hands in bolstering national development (Photo: VNA)

The PM tasks businesses with staying united, cooperative, dynamic and creative (Photo: VNA)

The PM reiterates the duo target of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and maintaining economic activities, along with administrative reform and restructuring (Photo: VNA)

The meeting looks into the implementation of policies that have been rolled out to assist domestic enterprises in operation and epidemic prevention and control (Photo: VNA)

Initiatives and proposals raised by enterprises, experts and people regarding necessary solutions to help businesses recover and develop after the pandemic passes are collected for the issuance of an action plan or a resolution of the Government to restart the national economy (Photo: VNA)

The meeting looks into the implementation of policies that have been rolled out to assist domestic enterprises in operation and epidemic prevention and control (Photo: VNA)

 
 

