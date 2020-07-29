Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with EC President

30/07/2020    08:17 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on July 29 to discuss the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) 

and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Prime Minister holds phone talks with EC President hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

The two sides agreed that along with with the EU-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCA), the Framework Participation Agreement (FPA) in crisis management activities of the EU, and the Voluntary Partnership Agreement on the EU Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT), the signing and implementation of the EVFTA and EVIPA has turned Vietnam into a leading partner of the EU in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and one of the Asian-Pacific countries having extensive and intensive relations with the EU in terms of politics, economy, trade, development cooperation, environment, sustainable energy, and defence-security.

They pledged to continue working closely together to implement effectively the EVFTA as well as fully tap its win-win benefits, contributing to prompting trade liberalisation, cooperation and connectivity in the Asian-Pacific region, and recovering the regional and global economic growth that is profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Phuc described the EVFTA as a golden opportunity for the two sides to intensify collaboration and mutual development.

To optimise the opportunities, Vietnam suggested the EC join hands to enhance the implementation capacity and encourage EU member countries to soon ratify the EVIPA and remove the yellow car for Vietnamese aquatic products.

 

The EC President said the EU attaches great importance to cooperation with Vietnam in all aspects. She spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts in performing the role of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

She spoke of the EU’s vision about multilateral cooperation towards sustainable development, promoting ruled-based peace and security in the region and the world, and the EU’s desire for joining more actively ASEAN-led mechanisms, looking forward to expanding the ASEAN-EU cooperative relations.

The official suggested the two sides continuously share information and experience in COVID-19 response, support their citizens as well as facilitate and gradually resume travels between Vietnam and the EU.

She also expressed her concerns over the recent developments in the East Sea. 

The two sides emphasised the importance of keeping peace, security and respect for international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and ensuring freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea.

PM Phuc invited the EU official to visit Vietnam, and the invitation was accepted.VNA

 
 

