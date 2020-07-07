Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Prof. Dr Long, born in 1966, worked as Deputy Minister of Health since December 2011 to October 2018.

In October 2018, he was moved to the Party Central Committee’s Popularisation and Education and was appointed as deputy head of the commission.

In January 2020, he was transferred back to the Health Ministry and appointed as Deputy Minister of the ministry. Later he became Permanent Deputy Minister.

During the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Minister Long is one of the deputy heads of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.