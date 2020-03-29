Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/03/2020 11:28:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight

 
 
29/03/2020    11:26 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc especially praises those who are on the frontlines of the battle, adding that the images of military officers and soldiers sleeping outdoors at night and having quick meals to fight COVID-19 have proved the beautiful tradition of the heroic People’s Army of Vietnam. (Source: baomoi.com)

In his letters sent to the forces on March 28, the Prime Minister wrote that the pandemic is developing complicatedly and unpredictedly in the country and the world, affecting seriously the national socio-economic development and public health.

With the spirit of “fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy”, the Party, Government and National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control have worked out a number of measures to mobilise the whole political system, agencies at all levels, sectors and people to drastically fight against the pandemic.

Realising the Government’s directions, the Ministry of National Defence has been increasing check-points at a number of trails; establishing emergency hospitals and concentrated quarantine areas; spraying disinfectant; receiving, caring and implementing medical quarantine for people entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit countries and territories, he said.

 

The PM especially praised those who are on the frontlines of the battle, adding that the images of military officers and soldiers sleeping outdoors at night and having quick meals to fight COVID-19 have proved the beautiful tradition of the heroic People’s Army of Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security has taken a raft of preventive measures such as tightening the control of entry-exit and management of foreigners to limit the coronavirus infections in the country; ensuring order and safety at concentrated quarantine areas; strictly handling those spreading false information about COVID-19; and actively preventing pandemic-related frauds.

The two forces have actively coordinated with medical workers to promptly detect infection cases and suspected ones to prevent the spread of the virus in the army and community, Phuc said.

As Vietnam is in critical time to prevent community transmissions, the PM called on the forces to continue heightening vigilance and determination to soon repel the pandemic in the country.

VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son yesterday held second phone talks with leaders of foreign ministries of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to discuss COVID-19 situation.

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UNSC on Libya on March 26.

Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced the Vietnamese Government has decided to offer US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos and Cambodia fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 evening joined a G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held as an initiative by Saudi Arabia which holds the presidency of G20.

Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department  in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad.

PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on March 26 announced the government’s supplementary budget worth 48.4 billion SGD (33.7 billion USD) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
POLITICSicon  26/03/2020 

Multiple enterprises have closed down or reduced production scale due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs.

Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
POLITICSicon  26/03/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.

Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19
Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  26/03/2020 

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 25 decided to extend the movement control order (MCO) from March 31 to April 14, as new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. ​

NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online
NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.

Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8
Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.

Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies
Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 24 to review the implementation of the Resolution on several social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.

Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Czech Republic counterpart Andrej Babis by telephone on March 23 to discuss their efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnam is entering the third phase of the COVID-19 fight as risks of community spread are high, and the next 20 – 25 days are a big challenge to the country’s efforts in combating the disease, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 23.

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.

Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

As conservative voices warn of damage to the economy, the president reassesses restrictions.

Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco and other representative agencies in the US have discussed with the host authorities and airlines on arranging flights to bring Vietnamese students home at an appropriate time.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 