Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers

23/09/2020    16:39 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a third dialogue with farmers next week on the difficulties they are facing in agricultural production.

The event, which will be held in Buon Ma Thuot City on September 28, is expected to attract experts, scientists, enterprises and more than 300 exemplary farmers who will be representing rural farmers nationwide.

 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (in the middle).


The dialogue will focus on increasing agricultural value and assisting farmers to overcome challenges they face during their work, particularly amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is an occasion for farmers to raise questions and concerns over developing sustainable agriculture, building rural infrastructure, increasing farmer incomes and building a cultural life for ethnic minorities in the Central Highlands and the central region.

Based on the dialogue, the government leader will consider solutions and directions in order to help farmers overcome difficulties when trying to restore production amid complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, the prime minister also directly instructed local authorities and concerned agencies to quickly tackle farmers’ problems.

More than 1,500 questions have been sent to the dialogue so far according to the organisers. Tienphong/Dtinews

 
 

.
Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Vietnam a responsible UN member
Vietnam a responsible UN member
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

The family and lawyer of the arrested former chairman of Hanoi are applying for bail for former mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, who needs medical treatment, said lawyer Truong Trong Nghia, the advocate for the legal rights and interests of Chung.

Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of HCMC, on Sunday was sentenced eight years on the charges of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany has submitted a joint note verbale expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders will present a number of important messages to the United Nations General Assembly when it meets over the next ten days.

Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

A delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai visited fishermen in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City from September 15 to 16 under a programme entitled ‘Coast guards as companions of fishermen’.

National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to kick off on October 20 and last for nineteen and a half days, according to NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to ASEAN Melissa A. Brown has affirmed that Washington commends Vietnam for its efforts as ASEAN Chair during this challenging time caused by COVID-19.

ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

ASEAN ministers of labour and education on Wednesday approved the ASEAN roadmap on human resource development for the changing world of work to realise the bloc’s declaration on this issue adopted at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June.

Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

The current legal system remains cumbersome and complicated with a large number of sub-legal documents. Some are overlapping and contradictory, affecting the feasibility and stability of the legal system, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long has said.

RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 18 proposed pushing ahead with the resumption of visits by leaders of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea and effectively maintaining dialogues in flexible forms.

Many high-ranking officials promoted
Many high-ranking officials promoted
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

A number of ministries have appointed new deputy ministers.

