Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a third dialogue with farmers next week on the difficulties they are facing in agricultural production.

The event, which will be held in Buon Ma Thuot City on September 28, is expected to attract experts, scientists, enterprises and more than 300 exemplary farmers who will be representing rural farmers nationwide.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (in the middle).



The dialogue will focus on increasing agricultural value and assisting farmers to overcome challenges they face during their work, particularly amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



This is an occasion for farmers to raise questions and concerns over developing sustainable agriculture, building rural infrastructure, increasing farmer incomes and building a cultural life for ethnic minorities in the Central Highlands and the central region.



Based on the dialogue, the government leader will consider solutions and directions in order to help farmers overcome difficulties when trying to restore production amid complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic.



At the meeting, the prime minister also directly instructed local authorities and concerned agencies to quickly tackle farmers’ problems.



More than 1,500 questions have been sent to the dialogue so far according to the organisers. Tienphong/Dtinews