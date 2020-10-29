Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Private sector, non-State enterprises to be placed at heart of 10-year development strategy

29/10/2020    15:07 GMT+7

Enterprises, organisations and individuals have been called on to contribute to Vietnam’s draft socio-economic development strategy for the next 10 years.

Private sector, non-State enterprises to be placed at heart of 10-year development strategy

The Development Strategy Institute under the Ministry of Investment and Planning on Wednesday organised a consultation workshop on Vietnam’s draft socio-economic development strategy for the next 10 years. 

The Development Strategy Institute under the Ministry of Investment and Planning on Wednesday held a consultation workshop on the strategy.

Speaking at the workshop, vice chairman of the institute Nguyen Van Vinh said the development strategy was expected to draw attention, identify and mobilise resources to facilitate business, increase the strength of the private sector and address problems.

He said he hoped the business circle, occupational associations, universities and Vietnam’s development partners would work together to develop key strategic points for the development of non-State enterprises and the private sector in 2021-2030.

Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, told the workshop that it was very important to harmonise economic growth with sustainable development and environmental protection.

Economic achievements must go in line with ensuring social welfare and benefits for people, she said.

 

She said that policymakers should focus on studying, analysing and finding solutions for challenges during the country’s development.

Enterprises should be placed at the centre of policies to create favourable conditions for them, she said, adding that support for start-ups should focus on innovation.

Economic expert Nguyen Dinh Cung said sustainable development must rely on scientific and technological innovations and digital transformation.

“It’s a must to change ways of thinking and actions,” he said, adding that now was time to catch the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and international integration to increase productivity, labour quality and national competitiveness," he said. VNS 

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee's 13th session

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session

Socio-economic issues and personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee were among those high on the agenda of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, held in Hanoi from October 5 to 9.

 
 

.
ADMM-14, 7th ADMM+ to take place online
ADMM-14, 7th ADMM+ to take place online
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM-14), the 7th ADMM Plus (ADMM+), and the ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of ADMM+ will be held in the online form in the first half of December.

RoK National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Vietnam
RoK National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Vietnam
POLITICSicon  28/10/2020 

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 31 to November 4.

UK's former PM ready to help Vietnam attract high-quality investment
UK’s former PM ready to help Vietnam attract high-quality investment
POLITICSicon  28/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks on October 27 with the UK’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is now Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

PM Phuc said VN does not devaluate currency, urges objective assessment from the US
PM Phuc said VN does not devaluate currency, urges objective assessment from the US
POLITICSicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday told the visiting CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler that Vietnam does not devalue its currency to generate an unfair trade advantage.

HCM City's urban administration model discussed at NA's 10th sitting
HCM City’s urban administration model discussed at NA’s 10th sitting
POLITICSicon  27/10/2020 

A draft resolution on the urban administration model in Ho Chi Minh City was mulled over during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly on October 26.

Most pressing crimes handled: Gov't report at NA session
Most pressing crimes handled: Gov’t report at NA session
POLITICSicon  27/10/2020 

Minister of Public Security General To Lam presented a Government report on the prevention and control of crime and legal violations this year during the 14th NA’s ongoing 10th session on October 26.

Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women's Economic Empowerment
Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment
POLITICSicon  26/10/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has represented Vietnam to sign the new US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment, together with other 31 UN member states.

Environmental impact asessment of investment projects highlighted at NA discussion
Environmental impact asessment of investment projects highlighted at NA discussion
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Deputies at the 14th National Assembly debated a number of contents of the draft revised Law on Environmental Protection, including the classification of projects basing on impact to the environment, 

Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

The current Vietnam-Japan relationship is a broad strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. Vietnam will be an important factor in Japan's foreign policy.

NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations
NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations
POLITICSicon  25/10/2020 

Deputies at the 14th National Assembly on October 24 gave opinions on a draft resolution on Vietnam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping operations, as part of the ongoing NA’s 10th session.

Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam is the top destination for Japanese investment and among the Southeast Asian markets that Tokyo wants Japanese companies to invest in.

Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The majority of lawmakers agreed that the amended Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control should increase the number of people who can access information on HIV-infected people at a National Assembly discussion on Friday.

NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The controversial penalty relating to cutting off electricity and water supply imposed on individuals and organisations that commit violations divided NA deputies as they discussed the draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations.

Czech Republic to set up Consulate General in HCM City
Czech Republic to set up Consulate General in HCM City
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The Czech Republic will soon establish a Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, to promote economic-cultural activities and consular work, Czech Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Lukas Musil said on October 23.

Legislators discuss access to information about HIV/AIDS patients
Legislators discuss access to information about HIV/AIDS patients
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Most National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed on the need to issue a law amending and supplementing a number of articles in the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, on the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting, on October 23.

Vietnamese, Malaysian foreign ministers hold virtual talks
Vietnamese, Malaysian foreign ministers hold virtual talks
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held virtual talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein on October 23 

Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue
Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

The United Nations Security Council on October 22 held a meeting on the situation in Abyei, disputed between Sudan and South Sudan, 

Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23
Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

Legislators will debate online the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control in the morning of October 23, the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting.

Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

The Ministry of Defence held a ceremony on October 22 to assign three officers to join the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee officially convened its 22nd congress for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.

