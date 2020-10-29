Private sector, non-State enterprises to be placed at heart of 10-year development strategy

Enterprises, organisations and individuals have been called on to contribute to Vietnam’s draft socio-economic development strategy for the next 10 years.

The Development Strategy Institute under the Ministry of Investment and Planning on Wednesday organised a consultation workshop on Vietnam’s draft socio-economic development strategy for the next 10 years.

The Development Strategy Institute under the Ministry of Investment and Planning on Wednesday held a consultation workshop on the strategy.

Speaking at the workshop, vice chairman of the institute Nguyen Van Vinh said the development strategy was expected to draw attention, identify and mobilise resources to facilitate business, increase the strength of the private sector and address problems.

He said he hoped the business circle, occupational associations, universities and Vietnam’s development partners would work together to develop key strategic points for the development of non-State enterprises and the private sector in 2021-2030.

Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, told the workshop that it was very important to harmonise economic growth with sustainable development and environmental protection.

Economic achievements must go in line with ensuring social welfare and benefits for people, she said.

She said that policymakers should focus on studying, analysing and finding solutions for challenges during the country’s development.

Enterprises should be placed at the centre of policies to create favourable conditions for them, she said, adding that support for start-ups should focus on innovation.

Economic expert Nguyen Dinh Cung said sustainable development must rely on scientific and technological innovations and digital transformation.

“It’s a must to change ways of thinking and actions,” he said, adding that now was time to catch the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and international integration to increase productivity, labour quality and national competitiveness," he said. VNS

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.