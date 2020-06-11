Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens

The Department of Computerisation under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the opening ceremony of a programme to train 100 e-Government experts in Hanoi on June 11.

A customer service centre of the Electricity of Vietnam. Employees at these centres assist clients to use online services of the electicity sector

The training of officials, public servants and employees on e-Government is one of the main solutions to build the e-Government as stated by the Government in Resolution No. 17/NQ-CP.

The trainees include heads and deputy heads of IT divisions and directors of IT centres in ministries, agencies and departments of information and communications across the country. After finishing the course, they will contribute to realising of the Government's goal of "Developing the e-Government towards the digital economy and digital society to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the state administrative apparatus and the quality of serving people and businesses, making Vietnam one of in the four leading ASEAN countries in terms of the UN EGDI ranking by 2025”.

Director of the Department of ComputerisationNguyen Huy Dung affirmed that the course is one of the ways for the contingent of IT workers to share experience and knowledge and join together in implementing the Government's goals.

In the coming time, the department will work to organise the training programme regularly, on annual, quarterly and monthly basis, he said, adding it can be held flexibly, online or offline.

During the training course, the trainees will learn more about the National Digital Transformation Programme to 2025, with orientation to 2030; the Draft Government Resolution on Digital Government for 2021-2025, with orientation to 2030; the Vietnam E-Government Architecture Framework, version 2.0; and documents guiding the building of e-Government architecture and the e-Government.

Within the framework of the two-day training progammes, the trainees will have a fact-finding tour of the Cloud Data Center of CMC Telecom Company./.VNA