Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens

 
 
13/06/2020    00:58 GMT+7

The Department of Computerisation under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the opening ceremony of a programme to train 100 e-Government experts in Hanoi on June 11.

Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens hinh anh 1

A customer service centre of the Electricity of Vietnam. Employees at these centres assist clients to use online services of the electicity sector 

The training of officials, public servants and employees on e-Government is one of the main solutions to build the e-Government as stated by the Government in Resolution No. 17/NQ-CP.

The trainees include heads and deputy heads of IT divisions and directors of IT centres in ministries, agencies and departments of information and communications across the country. After finishing the course, they will contribute to realising of the Government's goal of "Developing the e-Government towards the digital economy and digital society to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the state administrative apparatus and the quality of serving people and businesses, making Vietnam one of in the four leading ASEAN countries in terms of the UN EGDI ranking by 2025”.

Director of the Department of ComputerisationNguyen Huy Dung affirmed that the course is one of the ways for the contingent of IT workers to share experience and knowledge and join together in implementing the Government's goals.

 

In the coming time, the department will work to organise the training programme regularly, on annual, quarterly and monthly basis, he said, adding it can be held flexibly, online or offline.

During the training course, the trainees will learn more about the National Digital Transformation Programme to 2025, with orientation to 2030; the Draft Government Resolution on Digital Government for 2021-2025, with orientation to 2030; the Vietnam E-Government Architecture Framework, version 2.0; and documents guiding the building of e-Government architecture and the e-Government.

Within the framework of the two-day training progammes, the trainees will have a fact-finding tour of the Cloud Data Center of CMC Telecom Company./.VNA

 
 

Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Some National Assembly delegates yesterday expressed concerns over the Government's decision to transfer certain components of the North-South Expressway from the PPP model to public investment, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong had phone talks on June 11 with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day, June 12.

Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign ministry spoke out against the inaccuracies contained within the 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom by the US State Department released on Wednesday. 

George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

The US president threatens to "take back" a police-free district controlled by protesters.

Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to promote bilateral relations during their phone conversation on Thursday.

Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Former Secretary of the 6th Plenum of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Tran Quoc Huong passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 96.

Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected
Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has given multiple reasons for rejecting a proposal to increase the number of days off to five for Vietnam’s National Day holiday on September 2.

Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task
Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Developing Vietnamese culture and building a standard value system of Vietnamese people are identified as important and regular tasks of the entire political system.

NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council
NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.

Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes
Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei Dato Amin Abdullah on June 10 affirmed that the countries will continue close cooperation 

ASEAN strengthens cooperation to mitigate COVID-19 impact on vulnerable groups
ASEAN strengthens cooperation to mitigate COVID-19 impact on vulnerable groups
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

The ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (AMMSWD) was held online on June 10 with the aim of mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable groups.

Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks
Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on June 10 held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Nishida Yasumori.

Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

The president said the bases named for rebel generals "have become part of a Great American heritage".

Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday said that there would be no limit on the number of flights that bring Vietnamese people home or foreigners to the country as long as they meet regulated criteria.

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council
NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

