Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen

A delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai visited fishermen in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City from September 15 to 16 under a programme entitled ‘Coast guards as companions of fishermen’.
Major General Bui Quoc Oai talks to armed forces stationed on Bach Long Vi island. Photos: VNA
The delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai pays working visit to officers and soldiers at Radar Station No.27.
The delegation of Coast Guard Command visits officers and soldiers undertaking island defending mission.
VNA
