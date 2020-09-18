Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen

20/09/2020    10:57 GMT+7

A delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai visited fishermen in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City from September 15 to 16 under a programme entitled ‘Coast guards as companions of fishermen’.

Major General Bui Quoc Oai talks to armed forces stationed on Bach Long Vi island. Photos: VNA

Major General Bui Quoc Oai visits and presents gifts to a local resident named Dong Thi Lan, who is a relative of a martyr on Bach Long Vi island.
The delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai pays working visit to officers and soldiers at Radar Station No.27.

The delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai pays working visit to officers and soldiers at Radar Station No.27.
The delegation of Coast Guard Command visits officers and soldiers undertaking island defending mission.

The delegation of Coast Guard Command visits Coast Guard Station 1.

Major General Bui Quoc Oai presents national flag to fishermen on Bach Long Vi island. Photos: VNA
 


VNA

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing

Members of the Vietnamese coast guard force have helped poor fishermen throughout the country keep earning a living from the sea after social distancing triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as drought and salinity.

 
 

Other News

.
National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to kick off on October 20 and last for nineteen and a half days, according to NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to ASEAN Melissa A. Brown has affirmed that Washington commends Vietnam for its efforts as ASEAN Chair during this challenging time caused by COVID-19.

ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

ASEAN ministers of labour and education on Wednesday approved the ASEAN roadmap on human resource development for the changing world of work to realise the bloc’s declaration on this issue adopted at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June.

Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

The current legal system remains cumbersome and complicated with a large number of sub-legal documents. Some are overlapping and contradictory, affecting the feasibility and stability of the legal system, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long has said.

RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 18 proposed pushing ahead with the resumption of visits by leaders of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea and effectively maintaining dialogues in flexible forms.

Many high-ranking officials promoted
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

A number of ministries have appointed new deputy ministers.

Disputes at sea and on land must be restrained, and force must not be used
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Military officers from ASEAN member states exchanged views on issues regarding regional security and measures to enhance results-oriented cooperation between the operations departments of armies in the region, 

PM Phuc meets RoK’s FM and ADB Vietnam chief
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Republic of Korea (RoK) to reduce, remove binding conditions for official development assistance loans, concessional loans, and expand non-refundable aid to Vietnam.

Vietnam ready to share experience to help UK join CPTPP
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam is willing and ready to share its experience with the UK if the country wants to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Vietnamese leaders to send messages to UNGA 75 high-level meetings
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders are to send messages to upcoming high-level meetings of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference on September 17.

Vietnam asks Malaysia to arrange consular visit to detained fishermen
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

The Foreign Ministry has asked Malaysia to help the Vietnamese Embassy arrange a consular visit to a group of Vietnamese fishermen detained in the country, to gain further information and take the necessary citizen protection measures, 

VN responds to US Embassy's removal of islands from map graphic
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam's affirmation of its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands has been conveyed consistently, Vietnamese foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said yesterday.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Yemen
POLITICSicon  17/09/2020 

Vietnam urged parties in Yemen to end hostilities and resume peace talks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday.

First-instance trial on former HCMC official opens
POLITICSicon  17/09/2020 

The trial of Nguyen Thanh Tai, HCM City's former vice chairman, for “violation of regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” opened on Wednesday at the HCM City People’s Court.

New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies
POLITICSicon  17/09/2020 

The majority of National Assembly deputies agreed on the need to build a draft law on road traffic safety and order separate from the draft law on road traffic to reduce traffic accidents and tighten compliance with traffic laws.

Former minister of industry and trade prosecuted for causing huge loss
POLITICSicon  16/09/2020 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy on Monday issued an indictment to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and his accomplices for their involvement in a violation case related to the land plot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street, HCMC.

The aspiration to rise
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

In the article "Preparing and implementing the 13th National Party Congress well, bringing the country into a new stage of development" by the Party Secretary-General and President Nguyen Phu Trong, 

Vietnam’s efforts to host AMM 53, related meetings praised
POLITICSicon  16/09/2020 

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to ASEAN Igor Driesmans has appreciated Vietnam’s efforts in hosting the 53rd ASEAN Minister Meeting and related meetings amid unprecedented challenges.

