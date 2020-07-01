Public services on national portal reach 725

Six more public services are now available on the National Public Service Portal, raising the total number to 725.

The event to announce six new public services provided on the National Public Service Portal on July 1

The six services provided from July 1 are notarising e-copies, granting and renewing driving licenses at Level 4 - the highest level of online public service provision, paying fines for administrative violations in road traffic imposed by traffic inspectors, paying fines for administrative violations in road traffic imposed by traffic police, paying premiums of voluntary social insurance, and extending household-based health insurance.

At the announcement of the new services, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said they aim to better meet the needs of millions of people and businesses.

The six services could help save at least 1.686 trillion VND (72.89 million USD) in time and expenses for people and businesses each year, he added.

The 725 services now provided on the National Public Service Portal is a 90-fold increase since it debuted last December 2019 and a 4.5-fold increase from the end of the first quarter.

Savings of about 6.49 trillion VND annually will come from handling public services online, including 3.036 trillion VND contributed by the National Public Service Portal.

Figures show that compared to the first quarter, the number of accounts on the portal had more than doubled to over 179,600 as of June 29, while the number of visits also doubled to over 46.6 million, or about 7.7 million visits each month.

The portal has handled more than 46,000 dossiers every month. Its online payment system, put into operation in March, has been connected with six ministries and sectors along with 31 of Vietnam’s 63 centrally-run cities and provinces and successfully dealt with more than 2,100 transactions./. VNA