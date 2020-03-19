Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/03/2020 01:27:27 (GMT +7)
Public services upgraded toward an e-government

 
 
22/03/2020    23:39 GMT+7

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, the National Public Service Portal has launched 11 new online services to minimize the number of people coming to public offices for administrative procedures. 

public services upgraded toward an e-government hinh 0

Minister and Head of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung  

It is another step toward building an e-government.

People in 63 cities and provinces can use the new online services on the National Public Service Portal to register births and deaths, pay electricity and water bills, declare and pay taxes, and perform other procedures.

Service efficiency

Minister and Head of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said it is important to push ahead with implementing online public services. Since its inauguration 3 months ago, the National Public Service Portal opened 77,200 accounts and recorded 20.9 million visits. Its Call Center processed 5,700 calls and dealt with 4,500 issues.

Minister Dung said the government will continue to improve infrastructure and connectivity to better its service. “We are concentrating on e-payment of traffic fines, corporate taxes, and personal income taxes, and judicial matters. The National Public Service Portal is transparent, protects users’ interests, and enhances the responsibility of administrative agencies.”

Administrative reform and e-government building

 

Integration of public services on the National Portal is part of the Vietnamese government’s effort to streamline administrative procedures and build an e-government.

The Ministry of Information and Communications said every ministry, sector, and locality can now send and receive e-documents on the National Document Axis. The proportion of documents that are e-documents increased from 72% in 2018 to 86.5% in 2019, which is close to this year’s target of 90%. Last year, the government launched the National Document Axis, the e-cabinet system, a database for social insurance, and the National Public Service Portal.

The National Public Service Portal has helped ministries, sectors, and localities work toward the goals of a digital government, a digital economy, and a digital society. 

E-government building in Vietnam has been hampered by uneven levels of IT use among agencies and localities as the necessary infrastructure and databases are being developed.

Minister Mai Tien Dung said “Relevant agencies should work closely with the Government Office to push ahead with e-document connectivity at all administrative levels. The National Public Service Portal will be upgraded to interface better with provincial and ministerial information portals. Administrative procedures will be further simplified.”

The UN E-government Survey 2018 ranked Vietnam 88th of 193 countries. That means there is still a lot of work to be done. Vietnam will fine tune its e-government building strategy for the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030, and will issue decrees on database connectivity management, e-authentication and identification, administrative procedures in cyber space, and protection of personal information toward a revised Law on E-transaction and Archives.

Building an e-government is vital if Vietnam wants to improve transparency in governance, reduce corruption, improve its competitiveness, and boost labour productivity. VOV

 
 

Other News

NA Standing Committee to open March 23
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 43rd session in Hanoi from March 23-25 under the management of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her deputies.

Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders
POLITICSicon  21/03/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

Antonio Alessandro, the Italian ambassador to Vietnam, has expressed his sincere gratitude to Vietnamese alumni of Italian universities for starting up a fund-raising initiative

Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.

Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Adjustments to Vietnam’s entry regulations amid the rapid and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic are based on the principle of non-discrimination, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 20.

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.

ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis.

Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam was among the top rice exporters in the world but still ranked at an average level of food security, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday.

PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 ordered authorities and localities nationwide to ensure food security “under any circumstance”, stressing this is not only an immediate but also long-term issue.

Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called upon every citizen, especially businesspeople and overseas Vietnamese, to strengthen solidarity and make greater contributions to help the country overcome difficulties in the fight against COVID-19.

Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

The Central Military Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute a former high ranking official from the Ministry of Defence and other defendants for violations relating to fraud and land management.

Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

Vietnam has been consulting ASEAN member nations and partners about the possibility of postponing the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in early April as scheduled due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has recently made a clip in Vietnamese language, thanking Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam is now at the “golden stage” of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.

Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  16/03/2020 

Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
FEATUREicon  16/03/2020 

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

The credibility of cooperation
FEATUREicon  15/03/2020 

It may not be hard to discern that through the EU’s defiance towards Italy’s desperate calls for aid and America’s freshly-imposed barriers on its European allies, inter-state cooperation has been lacking in the fight against COVID-19.

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.

Latest news

