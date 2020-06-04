Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 09:50:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year

 
 
05/06/2020    09:43 GMT+7

The northern province of Quang Ninh topped the 2019 public administration reform (PAR) index for the third consecutive year, with 90.09 points, up 1.03 points against the previous year.

Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year hinh anh 1

This was one of the province’s PAR indicators announced by the provincial People’s Committee at a conference on June 4.

The province also topped the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS), which measures the quality of public service delivery through feedback from citizens and organisations, for the first time. It reached 95.26 percent, an increase of 4.11 percent.

 

Meanwhile, the provincial governance and public administration performance (PAPI) index markedly improved with 44.66 points, ranking Quang Ninh third out of 63 provinces and cities throughout the country. Its ICT index rose to third place nationwide with 0.735 points, up 0.0954 points over 2018.

At the conference, experts from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Vietnam Informatics Association and the United Nations Development Program in Vietnam (UNDP) analyzed the PAR, SIPAS, PAPI and ICT indexes of Quang Ninh in 2019, thus proposing solutions and recommendations for the province to maintain the rankings in 2020 and subsequent years.

On the occasion, the provincial People's Committee commended and rewarded 44 collectives and 31 individuals with outstanding contributions to improving the indexes./.

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers
ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh informed the press on the outcomes of two special virtual meetings of ASEAN on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic that Vietnam hosted on June 4, as Chair of the ASEAN in 2020.

ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

ASEAN Economic Ministers have adopted the Ha Noi Action Plan to beef up economic linkages and supply chains within the bloc amidst the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16 giờ trước 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

Fresh policies take effect in June
Fresh policies take effect in June
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The new polices include regulations on coercive judgment enforcement against commercial juridical persons, customs supervision and inspection of goods in transit through ASEAN Customs Transit System, 

Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested relevant ministries to soon set the schedules for this year’s upcoming public holidays and school summer break to boost domestic travel demand.

Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The UN Security Council's Informal Working Group on International Tribunals convened its first meeting in 2020 yesterday under the chair of Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN and chairman of the group.

Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

The 100-year wound that Hungary cannot forget
The 100-year wound that Hungary cannot forget
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Hungary lost two-thirds of its territory in the 1920 Trianon treaty and now aims to revive its past.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/06/2020 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project
Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnam will pay 95% of the value of the contract for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project when the project is completed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at the Government’s regular press conference yesterday.

Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma
Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Eleven officials, including five in taxation and six in the customs have been suspended from work due to their involvement in an alleged bribery case at Japan’s Tenma Vietnam company, Government meeting.

Philippines suspends VFA termination with US
Philippines suspends VFA termination with US
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, announced Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on June 2.

Cabinet debates Jan-May socio-economic performance
Cabinet debates Jan-May socio-economic performance
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presides over the Cabinet meeting Tuesday to debate socio-economic performance in the first five months.

Japan agrees to discuss travel re-connection with Vietnam
Japan agrees to discuss travel re-connection with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on June 1 agreed to conduct a discussion with the Vietnamese Government on considering the resumption of travel between the two countries.

NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi
NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung presented a report on piloting some financial and budget mechanisms and policies, affirming the need to develop a resolution suitable to the city.

George Floyd death: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
George Floyd death: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Protests and violence continue for a seventh night amid fury over a black man's killing by police.

National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session
National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi played host to the opening of the 45th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on June 1, 

Ambassadors gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Hanoi
Ambassadors gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malay marks the end of the month of Ramadhan and the beginning of the month of Syawal in the Islamic Calendar.

Prime Minister calls for enhancing efforts to root out fraud
Prime Minister calls for enhancing efforts to root out fraud
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Recent cases of fraud to misappropriate people’s property have caused public concern in sectors including finance, banking, real estate, multi-level trading and e-commerce, with cyber fraud in particular on the rise.

Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80
Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Vu Mao, former chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office, who was a key architect of the lawmaking body’s innovations, died at 1.39 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the age of 80.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 