Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year

The northern province of Quang Ninh topped the 2019 public administration reform (PAR) index for the third consecutive year, with 90.09 points, up 1.03 points against the previous year.

This was one of the province’s PAR indicators announced by the provincial People’s Committee at a conference on June 4.

The province also topped the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS), which measures the quality of public service delivery through feedback from citizens and organisations, for the first time. It reached 95.26 percent, an increase of 4.11 percent.

Meanwhile, the provincial governance and public administration performance (PAPI) index markedly improved with 44.66 points, ranking Quang Ninh third out of 63 provinces and cities throughout the country. Its ICT index rose to third place nationwide with 0.735 points, up 0.0954 points over 2018.

At the conference, experts from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Vietnam Informatics Association and the United Nations Development Program in Vietnam (UNDP) analyzed the PAR, SIPAS, PAPI and ICT indexes of Quang Ninh in 2019, thus proposing solutions and recommendations for the province to maintain the rankings in 2020 and subsequent years.

On the occasion, the provincial People's Committee commended and rewarded 44 collectives and 31 individuals with outstanding contributions to improving the indexes./.