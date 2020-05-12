Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The nomination of persons with both talents and ethics to leadership and management positions of the Party and the State is a crucial and decisive task for the country's sustainable development.

Responsibility of nominators key to personnel work hinh anh 1

Delegates cast ballots at the Party Congress in Phu Hung commune, Cai Nuoc district, Ca Mau province 

Identifying the responsibility of nominators has been considered a key in personnel work to select qualified officials to the apparatus.

Prior to each National Party Congress, what concerns officials, Party members and people most is how to prevent lobbying for position, power, and personnel planning and rotation which roots from a degradation in political ideology and morality among a contingent of officials and Party members.

A lot of work needs to be done to select persons with both talents and ethics to leadership and management posts at different levels. However, many said it requires clear regulations on the responsibility of nominators.

Nguyen Tuc, head of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee’s consultation council for cultural-social affairs, pointed to a number of officials growing rich “unexpectedly” but unable to declare their assets, which has raised public concerns over the origins of their wealth.

There are also officials who sign unqualified appointment decisions only few months ahead of their retirement, he said, stressing the need to identify the responsibility of nominators.

Nominators have to take responsibility and be punished if nominees are not eligible, Tuc stressed.

 

Echoing Tuc’s views, Le Thanh Van, permanent member of the National Assembly’s Finance - Budget Committee, said nominators must know well the talents and ethics of nominees and the nomination should not be driven by private relations or lobbying.

The problem lies with how to separate individual and collective responsibility, she said.

In an article on issues of special concern in personnel preparations for the 13th National Party Congress, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong said the personnel work must be a strict, scientific and consistent process in order to ensure objectivity and democracy in the nomination and identification of the responsibility of relevant individuals and collectives.

Associate Prof. Dr. Bui Dinh Phong, from the Institute of Ho Chi Minh and Party Leaders under the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, said the word “responsibility” must be repeated in the time ahead.

The conscience of nominators is the most important, he said, adding that they must work for the nation and people.

Those who have knowledge, mettle and responsibility for the people would nominate good candidates, he emphasised.

Many others stressed the need to pay attention to building and perfecting relevant regulations and mechanisms, promote the role of fatherland front, political-social organisations and people in this regard, and step up inspections and supervision of organisations and Party members in realising these regulations./.VNA

 
 

