09/07/2020 15:01:00 (GMT +7)
RoK Ambassador to Vietnam proposes resuming people-to-people exchanges after COVID-19

09/07/2020    14:33 GMT+7

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) should normalise people-to-people exchanges as soon as possible after suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and collaborate to offer support to businesses affected by disrupted production,

 said Park Noh Wan, RoK Ambassador to Vietnam.

The first Vietnam-RoK strategic dialogue is expected to discuss opportunities and challenges of the bilateral strategic co-operative partnership in these changing times. —Photo baoquocte.vn

He was speaking at the first Vietnam-RoK strategic dialogue held in Hanoi on Wednesday during which diplomats and experts from the two countries discussed opportunities and challenges of the bilateral strategic co-operative partnership in these changing times.

“As the world has recently faced unpredictable crises and changes due to COVID-19, co-operation between the two countries is more important than ever,” the ambassador said.

The Moon Jae-in government has launched the new southern policy as an axis of foreign policy and strengthened relations with ASEAN, he said, emphasising that Vietnam is a key partner of the RoK among 10 ASEAN countries. Vietnam is RoK's fourth largest trading partner, and the RoK is the largest investor in Vietnam.

The first Vietnam-RoK strategic dialogue was held in the context of 28-year bilateral relations which have witnessed collaboration in various sectors, especially trade, investment, culture, tourism, people-to-people exchange and co-operation at multilateral forums.

Professor Nguyen Vu Tung, president of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, said facing new complicated developments in the region and the world, Vietnam and the RoK are in urgent need of deepening the strategic co-operative partnership for the interests of each side and for regional security and prosperity.

"Vietnam regards the RoK as a leading partner in a number of fields, meanwhile, the RoK puts Vietnam at the top partnership position in the new southern policy,” he said.

 

“Along with close relations in politics, economy, security and people-to-people exchange, the two countries have built family relations because many Vietnamese citizens are married to RoK nationals."

He expected Vietnamese and RoK experts at the dialogue to share their viewpoints on regional and global issues of mutual concerns and put forward policy recommendations to foster the partnership in the new normal context.

At the dialogue, about 25 diplomats including former Vietnamese and RoK ambassadors, experts and business representatives from Vietnam and RoK discussed the two countries’ perspectives on the new developments in the region and the world, especially US-China relations, regional hot spots, economic development prospects and trends under the impacts of COVID-19.

Initiatives and actions the two countries can take for more effective co-ordination and contribution in multilateral co-operative frameworks were also on the agenda.

The first Vietnam-RoK strategic dialogue was jointly organised by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, the RoK’s Embassy in Vietnam and the Korea Foundation.

Vietnam and the RoK established diplomatic relations in December 1992. The relations were elevated to comprehensive partnership in 2001 and strategic co-operative partnership in 2009.  VNS

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on July 6 held phone talks with his RoK and Indian counterparts Park Jae-min and Ajay Kumar.

Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan has written an article on the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam. Following is the full text of the article.

 
 

.
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam-US relationship has experienced its ups and downs but has overcome a tumultuous past and moved towards a future of cooperation for the sake of both countries.

POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

A government report information system will be launched on August 15, heard a meeting chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung and held in Hanoi on July 8.

POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Stimson Center, a US-based nonpartisan policy research center, has scheduled an online conference titled “The U.S. – Vietnam Relationship and War Legacies: 25 Years into Normalization” on July 15.

POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI)

POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Defence cooperation plays a significant role in settling regional security matters, especially in the context of COVID-19, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said

POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam called for the implementation of commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya last January to be promoted at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 8.

POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday decided to issue disciplinary measures against two senior officials for serious violations in financial management and lifestyle. 

POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Council on Tuesday approved resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020.

POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Vietnam- US comprehensive partnership has flourished in all spheres over the past years, including security and national defence.

POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights

POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Vietnam hopes countries will co-operate to successfully implement ASEAN military and defence activities amidst the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.

POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

President Donald Trump has formally moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on July 6 held phone talks with his RoK and Indian counterparts Park Jae-min and Ajay Kumar.

POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, on behalf of the Japanese Government, expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in repairing and refueling a P-3C plane from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in the past two months.

POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Although bilateral trade between Vietnam and Kazakhstan has increased considerably over the past three years, it hasn’t met the two countries’ potential, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam, Yerlan Baizhanov.

POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on July 6 expressed his expectation that the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will further assist the regional states in responding to the COVID-19 and combating terrorism.

POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith started a visit to Vietnam on July 5 at the invitation of the host PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

