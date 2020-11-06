Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/11/2020 20:12:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang

07/11/2020    19:08 GMT+7

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially opened in central Da Nang city on November 6.

RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang hinh anh 1

The RoK's Consul General in Da Nang Ahn Min-sik addresses the ceremony on November 6 (Photo: VNA)

Consul General Ahn Min-sik said that among the ten ASEAN nations, Vietnam is the only one where his country has set up three diplomatic agencies, which shows its expectations of Vietnam in its New Southern Policy.

RoK enterprises previously did business and conducted investments primarily in the northern and southern regions, but more and more RoK people and companies have paid attention to the central region in recent years, he noted.

The number of RoK people visiting the central region, including Da Nang, doubled each year between 2015 and 2018, and stood at about 1.8 million last year, or nearly half of the total.

The Consulate General will give top priority to expanding and strengthening the two countries’ friendship in the central region, the diplomat added.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh said the city has established cooperative ties with five RoK localities: Changwon, Daegu, Hwaseong, Seoul, and Gyeongsang.

 

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, investment, trade, and tourism between Da Nang and RoK organisations and businesses had developed strongly, he said, with the RoK having invested in 232 projects in the city, and there were three direct air routes linking its major localities with Da Nang.

Minh stressed that the Consulate General will be a bridge in further promoting the friendship, investment, trade, tourism, and cultural and scientific cooperation between RoK localities and partners and the central Vietnamese localities it covers, thereby contributing to the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.

Da Nang authorities will create the best conditions possible for the Consulate General to operate effectively and in line with international practices.

Also at the ceremony, RoK Ambassador Park Noh-wan thanked the Vietnamese Government and authorities in Da Nang for facilitating the opening of the Consulate General, noting that this city is one of the favourite destinations of RoK people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung said that together with the Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate General in HCM City, the RoK’s Consulate General in Da Nang will substantially boost the two countries’ relations. It will help introduce the city and also the nearby provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Thua Thien-Hue to the RoK people, to help lift bilateral ties to a new level.

Representatives from RoK enterprises presented aid worth over 470 million VND (20,400 USD) to Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Ngai provinces at the ceremony, to help them address the consequences of recent storms and flooding./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Creating more detailed flood and landslide risk maps is among the solutions the Government will carry out in the time ahead to cope with possible natural disasters, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on November 6.

Vietnam not late in 5G: Minister
Vietnam not late in 5G: Minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

Deputy PM answers NA queries on COVID-19
Deputy PM answers NA queries on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam answered questions from several National Assembly (NA) deputies on Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the time ahead as well as progress in the country’s vaccine research, 

PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha by phone on November 6 on bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

NA deputies scrutinise budget for new textbooks
NA deputies scrutinise budget for new textbooks
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputies posed a range of questions to Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha in the Q&A session at the ongoing 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 6.

Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue
Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Permanent Secretary of Defence of Singapore Chan Heng Kee co-chaired the 11th Vietnam – Singapore defence policy dialogue in the island state on November 6.

VN and Australia signs strategic partnership action plan
VN and Australia signs strategic partnership action plan
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam and Australia on Thursday signed an action plan to implement the Strategic Partnership between the two countries for 2020-23 period.

A tough road awaits the new US President
A tough road awaits the new US President
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Any newly-elected US President will have to face two great challenges. The first is to deal with the problem between pandemic control and socio-economic development. The second is how to close the division and strengthen solidarity within America.

37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings slated for November 12-15
37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings slated for November 12-15
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

As Chair of ASEAN 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which will be held via video conference from November 12-15, 

Vietnamese official elected as President of Council of ASEAN Chief Justices
Vietnamese official elected as President of Council of ASEAN Chief Justices
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh was elected as President of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) for the 2020-2021 tenure during the eight meeting of the council on November 5.

Vietnam backs peaceful settlement of maritime disputes
Vietnam backs peaceful settlement of maritime disputes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/11/2020 

The country always supports the peaceful settlement of territorial disputes on the basis of respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnam, Indonesia support long-term measures for Bosnia – Herzegovina
Vietnam, Indonesia support long-term measures for Bosnia – Herzegovina
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on November 5 held its annual meeting on the situation in Bosnia – Herzegovina, during which Vietnam and Indonesia affirmed their respect for independence, 

ASEAN navy chiefs call for stronger co-operation
ASEAN navy chiefs call for stronger co-operation
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

International co-operation at sea, manifested by the co-ordination of actions among countries at bilateral, regional and global levels, 

Review finds HCM City socio-economic performance not much affected by pandemic
Review finds HCM City socio-economic performance not much affected by pandemic
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee has called for continued efforts in supporting individuals and enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving the year’s socio-economic targets.

22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure
22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

22 secretaries of provincial, municipal party committees have been newly elected for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Lawmakers raise concerns over quality of controversial textbooks, demanded accountability
Lawmakers raise concerns over quality of controversial textbooks, demanded accountability
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

Many National Assembly (NA) deputies raised concerns over the quality of the first-grade textbook set and demanded accountability for the issue in the plenary session on socio-economic issues on Wednesday in Hanoi.

41 Secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure
41 Secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

41 secretaries of municipal, provincial party committees have been re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure.

Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

One of the key contents of the draft report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy and the development of 2021-2030 Strategy is the strong development of science, technology and innovation

Vietnam urged to better prepare for new investment wave
Vietnam urged to better prepare for new investment wave
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnam has now become a top investment destination for foreign companies that are looking to form a sustainable supply chain for the future.

China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/11/2020 

“This is the time for China to give up the 9-dash line. This does not affect their interests,” said Dr. Li Nan, a research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, at a recent online seminar on the East Sea.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 