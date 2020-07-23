Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents

23/07/2020    11:42 GMT+7

The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide a total of 90 doctoral scholarships for candidates from ASEAN countries to study at six prestigious Korean universities over the next five years.

RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents

RoK Ambassador to ASEAN Lim Sung-nam

The move was announced at an online ceremony on July 22 to launch the Higher Education for ASEAN Talent (HEAT) programme, and was co-organised by the Korean delegation in ASEAN, the ASEAN Secretariat, and the Korean Council for University Education (KCUE).

Eleven candidates selected in the first round are expected to start their studies in September.

The scholarship programme was agreed to by ASEAN and Korean leaders in the RoK's Busan last November.

RoK Ambassador to ASEAN Lim Sung-nam said that through this programme, the RoK Government hopes to contribute to the development of human resources in each ASEAN member state.

 

Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Kung Phoak said people-to-people exchanges via scholarships could help promote mutual understanding between the bloc and the RoK as well as enhance bilateral relations.

President of KCUE Kim In-chul said HEAT will help ASEAN develop human resources and also strengthen competitiveness and capacity at Korean universities.

HEAT has a total budget of 8.3 million USD from the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund (AKCF) for many projects and programmes to strengthen ASEAN-RoK relations and contribute to the building of the ASEAN Community.

Founded in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups 10 member countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam./. VNA

 
 

