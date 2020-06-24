Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/06/2020
Russia holds World War Two victory parade in coronavirus shadow

 
 
24/06/2020    13:47 GMT+7

The military parade celebrating Nazi Germany's defeat was postponed from 9 May due to the lockdown.

Russia holds World War Two victory parade in coronavirus shadow

Vintage T-34 tanks - a mainstay of the wartime Red Army - rehearse in Moscow

Image copyrightEPA


Russia will on Wednesday celebrate its biggest public holiday, Victory Day, with a military parade in Moscow that was meant to be held on 9 May.

President Vladimir Putin reluctantly postponed the big annual celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is 75 years since the then USSR defeated Nazi Germany. World War Two cost more than 20 million Soviet lives.

Moscow's lockdown has eased this month, enabling the parade, featuring tanks and long-range missiles, to go ahead.

The annual parade in Red Square - starting this year at 10:00 (07:00 GMT) - is always an occasion for President Putin to harness Russian patriotic feelings, in a way reminiscent of Soviet times. 

He has restored Cold War-era Soviet symbols, and in 2008 he reintroduced heavy weaponry in the parade. The black-and-gold wartime St George's ribbon is especially ubiquitous.

Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies - Britain, the US and USSR - on 8 May 1945. But traditionally Russia and the other ex-Soviet republics mark the victory on 9 May.

Holding the delayed event on 24 June commemorates the victory parade staged by the USSR back in 1945.

This year's parade is special for Mr Putin because in a week's time Russia will hold a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments that are expected to pave the way for him to stay in power beyond 2024, when his current term expires.

Technically, mass gatherings are still banned in Moscow, which continues to record a stubbornly high number of new Covid-19 cases each day - more than 1,000 were reported on Tuesday, the eve of the parade.

 

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin has urged residents to stay at home and watch the parade on TV.

War veterans invited to attend will be spaced apart on the viewing stand, and the authorities believe this enforced social distancing means they can watch without wearing masks. All those invited have been required to be tested for the virus.

The military units taking part have been in quarantine during weeks of rehearsals, avoiding contact with anyone not directly involved in the event.

The parade will feature about 13,000 military personnel, 234 armoured vehicles, and 75 aircraft performing the traditional flypast.

It will include units from most of the ex-Soviet republics, as well as from China, Mongolia and Serbia.

Military parades were also being held in other cities, including "hero cities" that saw the heaviest fighting in the Soviet "Great Patriotic War" against the Nazis.

In Russia's Far East, Vladivostok held a parade without spectators, although war veterans and officials were visible, local media reported. However, this year 13 cities and big towns opted not to stage parades.

Mr Putin identifies on a personal level with the sacrifices made in the war: his father was seriously wounded in combat and his infant brother Viktor died in the siege of Leningrad - today's St Petersburg.

Some major world leaders were to have attended the cancelled 9 May parade, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko are expected to attend this year, but few other European leaders will. BBC

 
 

Other News

Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies
Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam News Agency speaks to National Assembly deputies on the sidelines of the plenary session on the Government’s target of disbursing 100 per cent of allocated public investment budget this year to boost 

RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Ministers from countries participating in negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) gathered at the 10th intersessional meeting held in the form of a video conference on June 23

ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on June 23.

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke of the organisation of the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit as well as topics to be tabled for discussion at the meeting, 

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, 

Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin on June 23 to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, and regional and international issues of shared concern.

ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

A virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council took place in Hanoi today, with the ten ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit
Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea 

Police Party Central Committee tasked with ensuring safety of National Party Congress
Police Party Central Committee tasked with ensuring safety of National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Police’s Party Central Committee to pay attention to building a strong and transparent organisation, providing firm and reliable support to the Party, the State and people.

Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference
Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Dung, Vietnam’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reaffirmed Vietnam commitment to maintaining close cooperation with the agency

Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online
Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The 28th meeting of the Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) was held via video conference under the chair of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on June 22.

Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa
Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Mission to the United Nations, has called on the government of Central Africa and relevant parties to fully implement the Peace Agreement

Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic
Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The pandemic has not only caused negative impacts on people's health but their livelihoods, especially the poor and vulnerable.

Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc
Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

As Vietnam is in need of resources for its production recovery, the country hopes for more support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop major fields such as infrastructure and smart agriculture, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said yesterday.

Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils
Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on June 20 issued Directive No.45-CT/TW of the Political Bureau on the leadership of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly

36th ASEAN Summit to be held online
36th ASEAN Summit to be held online
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit will be held online on June 26, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said on June 21.

Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/06/2020 

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

Ten laws, 21 resolutions adopted at 14th NA’s ninth sitting
Ten laws, 21 resolutions adopted at 14th NA’s ninth sitting
POLITICSicon  20/06/2020 

Ten laws and 21 resolutions were adopted at the just-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) that lay the legal foundation for further fostering the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.

Who could be Joe Biden's vice-presidential candidate?
Who could be Joe Biden's vice-presidential candidate?
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

There are a lot of talented female politicians in the running - and they each have a special power.

Donald Trump: Re-election campaign denies low turnout manipulation claim
Donald Trump: Re-election campaign denies low turnout manipulation claim
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

A teen social media campaign claimed to have caused a lower-than-expected turnout at a Trump rally.

