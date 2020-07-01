Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments

The Russian embassy in Vietnam opened its door on Wednesday from 8am to 8pm to welcome Russian nationals coming to vote on proposed amendments to the Consitution, the same day with voting day in Russia.

Russian Ambassador to Viet Nam Konstantin V. Vnukov casts his vote at the embassy in Hanoi on Wednesday morning.

There are three voting stations in Viet Nam, including one at the embassy and two others at consulates general in HCM City and Da Nang City.

Russian Ambassador to Viet Nam Konstantin V. Vnukov told VNS that the Hanoi station expected to welcome some 400 Russian coming to vote. He said that given the excellent results on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Viet Nam, the embassy decided to hold the voting stations for Russians.

“Today is a special and important day for Russians as well as for the future of the Russian Federation,” said the ambassador.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed revising the Constitution of the Russian Federation in the Federal Message on January 15. More than 200 amendments were submitted by the people and reviewed by the Government.

Vnukov said that there would be many important amendments, including the expansion of the powers of the Russian parliament and the court, as well as the changes in Russia’s sovereignty, citizens’ social affairs like minimum wage and pensions. He said that he was optimistic about the situation and the positive changes from the proposed amendments to people’s lives.

“I believe that if the amendments are agreed upon, the amended Constitution will be the most modern in the world,” he said.

Vnukov said the amendments would also have good effects on Russia’s diplomacy, including the relations with Viet Nam.

The voting station at the Russian embassy in Hanoi. There are three stations in Viet Nam. — Photos Valeria Fesenko

Medical masks and sanitiser prepared at the voting station.

Russian nationals register for voting.

A Russian couple and their baby come to vote at the embassy.

Russian nationals cast their votes at the Russian embassy in Hanoi.

VNS