Russian, Korean press agencies licenced to open rep offices in Vietnam

Le Thi Thu Hang, Director of the Press - Information Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), on May 15 granted licences to foreign press agencies to establish representative offices in Vietnam.

They are Asia Today and Aju Business Daily from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Rossiya Segodnya news agency from Russia.

Hang said the establishment of the representative offices reflects the attention and importance foreign press agencies have attached to Vietnam.

She thanked the agencies for their contributions to boosting the friendship and fruitful multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK and Russia.

Nearly 40 foreign media agencies are now operating in Vietnam, Hang said, and she hoped these newcomers will publish stories about the land and people of Vietnam in a positive and objective manner.

The Press - Information Department and MoFA will facilitate the work of foreign journalists, thus helping to further enhance the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam, and Russia and the RoK.

The chiefs of the representative offices pledged to cooperate with the MoFA, work with a professional spirit, and observe regulations on foreign media in Vietnam./.VNA