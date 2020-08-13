Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias

Three Russian officials in HCM City were awarded the insignias “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) during a ceremony on August 12,

for their contributions to fostering the traditional friendship between the two countries’ people.

At the ceremony

The recipients were Russian Consul General Aleksei Vladimirovich Popov, Counsellor at the Russian Consulate General Maria Georgieva Mizonova, and Director of the Russia Centre in HCM City Natalia Borisovna Zolkina.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association of HCM City Hoang Minh Nhan lauded the honourees for working closely with the Ho Chi Minh Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association of HCM City to effectively hold cultural and arts activities and exchange delegations, which have contributed to raising mutual understanding between the people of the two nations.

Popov, for his part, spoke highly of people-to-people exchanges held by VUFO and its chapters, which deepen bilateral ties at all levels.

A range of important external activities between Vietnam and Russia have been held in HCM City in recent years, including visits by Russian Prime Minister A. Medvedev in April 2015 and Foreign Minister S.V. Lavrov in January 2019, the 20th meeting of the Vietnam - Russia Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, and working trips by the governors of Saint Petersburg and Moscow./.VNA