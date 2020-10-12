Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/10/2020 02:28:48 (GMT +7)
SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office

16/10/2020    01:12 GMT+7

The Politburo has picked Le Minh Hung, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), head of the Party Central Committee Office, replacing Nguyen Van Nen.

Le Minh Hung - PHOTO: VNA

Nguyen Van Nen has been chosen as a candidate for the post of HCMC Party Committee Secretary for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Hung will also leave the post of secretary of the SBV’s Party Affairs Committee.

At its 10th session, the National Assembly (NA) will approve these decisions.

 

Hung, 50, was born in the north-central province of Ha Tinh. He used to work for the Asian Development Bank.

He formerly served as deputy governor of the central bank and deputy head of the Party Central Committee Office three years later, before holding the post of SBV Governor since April 2016. After being appointed at the age of 46, he became the youngest governor in the history of the SBV.

At the upcoming session, the NA will also consider and approve Huynh Thanh Dat, director of the Vietnam National University-HCMC, as new Minister of Science and Technology and Nguyen Thanh Long, acting Minister of Health, as minister.

The NA will also relieve Chu Ngoc Anh from the post of Minister of Science and Technology as he is now deputy secretary of the Hanoi City Party Committee and chairman of the Hanoi City government. SGT

 
 

Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
POLITICS  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has ordered COVID-19 vaccines from some partners, including in Russia and the UK, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on October 15.

Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called Sansha city in Phu Lam Island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago and related activities as they seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
POLITICS  11 giờ trước 

The 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 15, with 444 delegates taking part.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
POLITICS  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Indonesia, the two ASEAN member states at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), laid stress on the need to enhance dialogues and carry out peace commitments in Colombia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
POLITICS  15 giờ trước 

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó will pay an official visit to Vietnam on October 16, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA's 10th session
Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
POLITICS  20 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, together with other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi, met with voters from Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, and Tay Ho districts on October 14.

Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
POLITICS  15/10/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Viet Nam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori co-chaired the 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum, which was held virtually on October 14.

COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
POLITICS  14/10/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam’s socio-economic performance, and corruption issues were the top of voters’ concerns at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hai Phong City on Tuesday.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for int'l support for Great Lakes Region
Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
POLITICS  14/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia have emphasised the need to give priority to promoting intra-regional cooperation in the Great Lakes Region in Africa on the basis of peace and stability goals, 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
POLITICS  14/10/2020 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity

Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
POLITICS  14/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office on September 16, has confirmed his destinations for the first overseas trip will be Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
POLITICS  13/10/2020 

Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.

"Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
FEATURE  13/10/2020 

"Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

HCM City's 11th Party Congress to officially open on Oct 15 morning
HCM City’s 11th Party Congress to officially open on Oct 15 morning
POLITICS  13/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure is scheduled to take place from October 14 to 18, with the opening session slated for October 15 morning.

PM Phuc invites Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam soon
PM Phuc invites Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam soon
POLITICS  13/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide to visit Vietnam at a convenient time during their phone talks on October 12.

Dutch Ambassador impressed with Hanoi's COVID-19 fight
Dutch Ambassador impressed with Hanoi’s COVID-19 fight
POLITICS  13/10/2020 

Dutch ambassador to Vietnam Elsbeth Akkerman expressed her impression of Hanoi's efforts to ensure sustainability and inclusivity in plans to get people's life on track when COVID-19 is basically under control.

Party General Secretary attends Hanoi Party Congress
Party General Secretary attends Hanoi Party Congress
POLITICS  13/10/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended and delivered a key speech at the 17th Party Congress of Hanoi which opened on October 12.

Vietnam has 110 deputy ministers, 201 provincial vice chairs
Vietnam has 110 deputy ministers, 201 provincial vice chairs
POLITICS  12/10/2020 

According to the government’s latest report, there are 110 deputy ministers and deputy heads of ministerial-level agencies. 

Nguyen Van Nen recommended as HCM City Party Secretary
Nguyen Van Nen recommended as HCM City Party Secretary
POLITICS  12/10/2020 

The Politburo has selected Nguyen Van Nen, 63, head of the Party Central Committee Office as a candidate for the post of HCMC Party Committee Secretary in the 2020-2025 tenure.

Aspiration 2045
Aspiration 2045
FEATURE  12/10/2020 

For many years, the Vietnamese Government has always focused on setting the goal of annual GDP growth because high growth can help the country narrow the development gap with neighboring countries and the rest of the world.

Latest news

