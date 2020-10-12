SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office

The Politburo has picked Le Minh Hung, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), head of the Party Central Committee Office, replacing Nguyen Van Nen.

Le Minh Hung - PHOTO: VNA

Nguyen Van Nen has been chosen as a candidate for the post of HCMC Party Committee Secretary for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Hung will also leave the post of secretary of the SBV’s Party Affairs Committee.

At its 10th session, the National Assembly (NA) will approve these decisions.

Hung, 50, was born in the north-central province of Ha Tinh. He used to work for the Asian Development Bank.

He formerly served as deputy governor of the central bank and deputy head of the Party Central Committee Office three years later, before holding the post of SBV Governor since April 2016. After being appointed at the age of 46, he became the youngest governor in the history of the SBV.

At the upcoming session, the NA will also consider and approve Huynh Thanh Dat, director of the Vietnam National University-HCMC, as new Minister of Science and Technology and Nguyen Thanh Long, acting Minister of Health, as minister.

The NA will also relieve Chu Ngoc Anh from the post of Minister of Science and Technology as he is now deputy secretary of the Hanoi City Party Committee and chairman of the Hanoi City government. SGT