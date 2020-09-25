Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/10/2020 14:17:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development

01/10/2020    14:09 GMT+7

With Vietnam celebrating the 44th anniversary of joining the UN this month, Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP resident representative in Vietnam, pores over the country's progress in human development and the challenges ahead to tackle various inequalities.

Caitlin Wiesen, resident representative in Vietnam for the United Nations Development Programme

Caitlin Wiesen, resident representative in Vietnam for the United Nations Development Programme
 


Vietnam is now at a critical juncture as it designs its next 10-year Socio-Economic Development Strategy and 5-year Socio-Economic Development Plan, in the fast changing and uncertain context as the result of COVID-19 pandemic, the acceleration of Industry 4.0, and climate change.

Between 1990 and 2018 the country’s human development index (HDI) value increased rapidly, with an average annual growth of 1.36 %. This places Vietnam among the group of countries with the highest HDI growth rate in the world. Vietnam has shifted from a low HDI country in 1990, to just shy of High Human Development in 2018.

The decisions made today will determine whether the country will continue this human development progress and current pattern of growth with relatively low inequality, or whether new forms of emerging inequalities will be further entrenched and deepened with unsustainable growth pathways.

Failure to address the systemic challenges to tackle a new generation of inequalities will not only slow-down sustainable development in this century, but also further entrench inequalities and harm the progress of human development in the next century.

Achieving equality

One of the hallmarks of Vietnam’s human development progress is that has been achieved with relatively low increases in inequality. Vietnam’s loss of HDI score due to inequality in 2018 is 16.3 %, its loss of income due to inequality is 18.1 %, and its Gini(*) coefficient at 35.3 is among the lowest in the East Asia and Pacific region. When considering its inequality adjusted HDI, the country is now eight places higher than its ranking in 2018.

Vietnam has been performing well in terms of gender equality. The gender development index value of 1.003 puts the country in the top group out of five groups of 166 countries in the world, with Vietnam ranking 68th out of 162 countries in gender inequality index.

However, there are key areas for improvement: Vietnam ranks among the bottom third of countries globally in terms of sex ratio at birth (1.12), violence against women by non-intimate partners (34.4 %), and women with accounts in financial institutions or with mobile money service providers (30.4 %).

In sustainable and environmental development, Vietnam’s forest coverage is among the top third of countries globally. However, it is among the bottom third of countries in terms of carbon emissions per capita. Addressing this will be a key challenge to ensure sustainability of Vietnamese growth.

Importantly, while Vietnam is among the top third of countries in terms of unemployment rates, it is among the bottom third in terms of skilled labour force and vulnerable employment. This reflects a reliance on simple skilled labour and poses a serious risk of losing jobs to automation, potentially deepening inequalities in the next development period.

Inequality cannot be only framed around income, measured by the notion that making money is the most important thing in life. Vietnam has recognised this and was among the several countries in the world that have been pioneering the application of multi-dimensional poverty measurements and approach since 2015.

The country’s achievement in reducing multi-dimensional poverty is also remarkable: with the Multidimensional Poverty Index value of 0.019 Vietnam ranks 29th out of 102 countries and is among the top countries in East Asia and Pacific on this indicator. However, the ethnic minority groups and areas lag behind the national average achievement.

 

Inequality is also looked at through the lens of distribution of power. Going beyond income will require tackling entrenched social and political norms embedded deep within different nations’ or population groups’ histories and cultures. Dignity in terms of equal treatment and non-discrimination can be even more important than the imbalances in income distribution.

It is important to analyse the life-course gender gaps and inequalities among different population groups and geographical locations.

Vietnam’s disaggregated data show that despite remarkable progress at national level, ethnic minority groups lag behind in many human capabilities such as life expectancy, health and education (especially vocational training and tertiary education), and multi-dimensional poverty. This suggests a challenge for Vietnam to ensure no-one is left behind.

A new generation of inequality

The abilities people will need to compete in the immediate future have evolved. A new gap in advanced human capabilities has opened, such as in tertiary education and digital literacy – opportunities once considered luxuries that are now considered critical to compete and belong, particularly in a knowledge economy, as Industry 4.0 accelerates.

UNDP administrator Achim Steiner pointed out, “We need to avoid a new great divergence in our societies driven by AI and digital technologies. There is historical precedent for technological revolutions to carve deep, persistent inequalities, as took place in the industrial revolution. How we adopt and use new technology is in our hands, and it can be guided to be a force for good.”

At the same time, climate change, gender inequality, conflict, and particularly the coronavirus pandemic with its disproportional negative socioeconomic impacts on the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people, continue to drive and entrench basic and new inequalities alike.

Just as inequality begins at birth and defines opportunities for children, adults, and elders worldwide, and permeates those of the next generation, policies to prevent inequalities can also follow the lifecycle.

Integrated solutions addressing the multidimensional aspects of inequality should be an integral part of the country’s socioeconomic development plans, COVID-19 response and recovery actions.

Such solutions should start early and span throughout three key stages of people’s lives: before they reach the labour market, to address sex birth selection, nutritional, health, and educational gaps between children and young women and men; once they are in the labour market, to harness the power of labour, industrial, gender, and anti-trust policies to level the playing field; and after the market, to make sure taxes, transfers, subsidies, and social services equalise the opportunities for the haves and have-nots.

Politicians and policymakers have a range of choices that, if correctly combined and sequenced will translate into a lifelong investment in equality and sustainability.

Equitably strengthening enhanced human capabilities such as tertiary education and digital literacy, combined with building resilience to shocks due to climate change and health pandemics such as COVID-19, will be vital to Vietnam’s progress in human development in the 21st century. VIR

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials
Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab in Hanoi on September 30.

New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam
New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to visit Vietnam and Indonesia around mid-October in his first official overseas trip since taking office earlier this month, Kyodo News cited government sources as reporting on September 30.

Vietnam backs UN, AU efforts to ensure peace in Africa
Vietnam backs UN, AU efforts to ensure peace in Africa
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam supports joint efforts by the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to promote peace in Africa, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has said.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 30 received Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade of the UK and President of Enterprize Energy Group Ian Raymond Hatton, 

Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Cooperative relations between Vietnam and Germany have been developing constantly in multiple fields, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner told the media on September 30.

Vietnam calls on Israel to cease expansion of settlement areas
Vietnam calls on Israel to cease expansion of settlement areas
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam has called on Israel to cease the expansion of settlement areas and fulfill its duties in line with international law.

Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation
Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping consented to step up result-oriented cooperation between the two countries during their phone talk on September 29.

Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs
Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Many provinces and cities have elected or re-elected their top leaders.

PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers
PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 28 held a dialogue with more than 300 farmers in the central and Central Highlands regions in Dak Lak province’s Buon Ma Thuot city.

13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020
13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

So far this year, many provincial leaders have become cabinet members.

10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held online
10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held online
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung Wha co-chaired the 10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on September 28.

Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang
Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning to open four new diplomatic representative offices abroad in the fiscal year 2021, including a consulate general in Vietnam’s Da Nang, according to the daily newspaper Yomiuri.

Vietnamese abroad urged to make more contributions to homeland
Vietnamese abroad urged to make more contributions to homeland
POLITICSicon  27/09/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, 

Vietnam pursues consistent policy of defending national territory
Vietnam pursues consistent policy of defending national territory
POLITICSicon  27/09/2020 

The Communist Party of Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of resolutely and patiently defending national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and maintaining a peaceful environment to ensure national sustainable development.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader
UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader
POLITICSicon  26/09/2020 

The UN must serve as the “incubator” for multilateral cooperation initiatives for peace, development and prosperity, stated Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong 

Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/09/2020 

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling is the key for ASEAN countries in the fight for a law-based order with the central role of ASEAN to achieve the goal of peace, stability and dynamism.

China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/09/2020 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.

45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

The relationship between Vietnam and Germany has developed in both depth and breadth, and in an effective manner across all fields despite historical changes, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 