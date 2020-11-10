Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/11/2020 11:21:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week

11/11/2020    10:13 GMT+7

As negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been completed, member countries of the agreement are finalising procedures to prepare for the expected signing on November 15

during the 37th ASEAN Summit this week, said Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung (middle) chairs the press conference. — VNA/VNS Photo

Chairing a press conference on Monday ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, one of the most important diplomatic events held in Vietnam’s Chairmanship Year 2020, he said the agreement was anticipated by all 15 member countries (ASEAN member states and Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and New Zealand) after years of negotiations.

“The RCEP will create a new push for regional trade growth, especially in the context of interrupted supply chains posed by the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement’s signing also holds a significant meaning to Vietnam because the country has made a contribution to the result as ASEAN Chair 2020,” Dung, also head of Vietnam's ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (ASEAN SOM), said.

The 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings are scheduled to take place between November 12 and 15 as a teleconference.

Some 20 high-level conferences will be held including the 37th ASEAN Summit, ASEAN+1 summits, ASEAN+3 Summit, East Asian Summit, Mekong-Japan and Mekong-the Republic of Korea summits.

The events are an occasion for ASEAN to comprehensively assess its internal and external co-operation in 2020 and put forward plans for the future, Dung said.

This is also the only annual occasion for ASEAN leaders to hold meetings with leaders of almost all important partners in the region, Dung said, calling it an important chance for ASEAN leaders to affirm their determination to maintain regional links in response to the pandemic as well as to reinforce ASEAN's role in an unpredictable global context.

A record number of 80 documents are expected to be adopted at the summit and related meetings.

They include Hanoi Declaration on ASEAN Community Vision in the post-2025 period, the Hanoi Declaration on promoting social works towards a responsive and cohesive ASEAN Community, the Declaration of ASEAN+3 leaders on strengthening financial resilience in response to new and emerging challenges and the Declaration of the East Asian Summit on sustainable marine co-operation.

 

ASEAN and Japan have agreed to establish the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases. The centre’s launching ceremony will be held at the ASEAN-Japan Summit this week.

For the first time, the ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit will be held with the participation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and female leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries. The summit will highlight the roles of women leaders in building a cohesive, dynamic, sustainable and inclusive community in the post-COVID-19 period.

Summits between ASEAN and partner countries will focus on fostering and deepening ASEAN co-operation with other countries, effective management to push back COVID-19 and other regional and global issues of common interests, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair in 2020, is exerting every effort to hold a successful 37th ASEAN Summit and relating meetings, said Dung at the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting which was held earlier the same day via video conference.

Participants at the meeting reviewed the preparation for the meetings and agreed on the agenda and documents to be submitted to leaders at the summit.

They expressed their satisfaction with the realisation of initiatives and priorities which have been carried out on schedule despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding ASEAN's external relations, the participants appreciated the contributions of their partners in 2020.  VNS

Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year

Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year

Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talked to the media on November 9 on the implementation progress of initiatives

VN and Australia signs strategic partnership action plan

VN and Australia signs strategic partnership action plan

Vietnam and Australia on Thursday signed an action plan to implement the Strategic Partnership between the two countries for 2020-23 period.

 
 

Other News

.
Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  1 giờ trước 

ASEAN foreign ministers reiterated the bloc's resolve to resume negotiations on a code of conduct in the East Sea with China during the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held online on Tuesday.

Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the Government is considering a proposal for a code of conduct for cyberspace in Vietnam and will issue the code by the end of this year.

ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said today.

Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talked to the media on November 9 on the implementation progress of initiatives

Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
POLITICSicon  09/11/2020 

The provinces of Kien Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, and Ben Tre have just elected new Chairmen after their People's Council meetings were held.

How to attract talent
How to attract talent
FEATUREicon  10/11/2020 

VietNamNet introduces an article by National Assembly Deputy Le Thanh Van on the draft national strategy to attract and use talents, which can be seen as comments to the draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress.

Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
FEATUREicon  09/11/2020 

Many experts are questioning whether President Joe Biden's policy will be different from former President Barack Obama’s.

Vietnamese expats in Australia contribute ideas to Party Congress’ draft documents
Vietnamese expats in Australia contribute ideas to Party Congress’ draft documents
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnamese expats living in Australia contributed their ideas to draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress at a virtual seminar held by the Embassy of Vietnam in Canberra on November 7.

Legislature to continue Q&amp;A sessions next week
Legislature to continue Q&A sessions next week
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The 14th National Assembly will continue Q&A sessions on issues related to the implementation of its resolutions on thematic supervision and Q&A during the 14th tenure and several resolutions of the 13th legislature.

Former SBV Governor given warning as disciplinary measure
Former SBV Governor given warning as disciplinary measure
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The decision was made at the Politburo's conference on November 6 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries
PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required newly-appointed Ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad to work to deepen cooperative ties with foreign countries and territories.

Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.

Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The action plan lays the foundation for the upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially opened in central Da Nang city on November 6.

Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
FEATUREicon  08/11/2020 

Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Creating more detailed flood and landslide risk maps is among the solutions the Government will carry out in the time ahead to cope with possible natural disasters, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on November 6.

Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam will continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention measures and safe living during the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha by phone on November 6 on bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

NA deputies scrutinise budget for new textbooks
NA deputies scrutinise budget for new textbooks
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Deputies posed a range of questions to Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha in the Q&A session at the ongoing 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 6.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 