Singaporean PM announces new cabinet

26/07/2020    21:56 GMT+7

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on July 25 announced his new Cabinet 15 days after the People's Action Party (PAP) won this year’s general election with 61.24 percent of the votes.

Singaporean PM announces new cabinet hinh anh 1

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

In total, the new Cabinet will have 37 political office holders, including seven newly appointed.

Lee continues as Prime Minister while Heng Swee Keat remains in his posts as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister and will also be appointed as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Teo Chee Hean retains his post as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, while Tharman Shanmugaratnam stays as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Chan Chun Sing will be Trade and Industry Minister.

 

In normal times, Singapore needs experienced ministers to provide steady hands, and also to mentor the younger ministers; and in this crisis, this need is even greater, Lee said.

In the new cabinet, Lee has rotated the ministers, especially the younger ones to gain exposure and experience. “We regularly do this during Cabinet reshuffles, and the intent is to expose the office holders to different portfolios, to gain both breadth and depth, to understand the intricacies of the issues and to see things from different perspectives,” he noted.

The PM has also brought in fresh faces from the newly elected MPs, including several from the private sector, and one of whom as a full minister. They will reinforce his team and offer new ideas and perspectives, he explained.

Lee said the new Cabinet seeks to balance continuity, exposure and renewal, and be a team that leads Singapore through the current public health and economic crisis and into the future./.VNA

 
 

.
US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation
US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the building of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19
APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  25/07/2020 

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT) took place virtually on July 25, highlighting COVID-19-related issues.

Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework, 

HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
POLITICSicon  25/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 24 organised a meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995-2020).

Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam’s efforts to develop a pro-business e-government have earned applause from the international community, especially amid a surge in the pandemic hurting economic growth.

Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop was honoured on July 23 with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.

Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

The Asia Media Centre in New Zealand has run an article highlighting the upgrading of ties between Vietnam and NZ into a strategic partnership on July 22, expressing its trust in the prospects for the bilateral relationship in the future

Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam has emphasised the need for cooperation among concerned parties to deal with challenges from terrorist groups in Syria based on respect for international laws and UN resolutions.

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.

Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the elevation of their countries’ relations to a strategic partnership during their online talks on July 22.

Canada court rules US 'not safe' for asylum seekers
Canada court rules US 'not safe' for asylum seekers
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The US violates the human rights of asylum seekers by imprisoning them, a Canadian judge rules.

RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents
RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide a total of 90 doctoral scholarships for candidates from ASEAN countries to study at six prestigious Korean universities over the next five years.

China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'
China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The researcher lied about her military background, the FBI says, amid a row over Chinese consulates.

Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Talking tough on crime with an election looming, Mr Trump vows to end the "bloodshed".

Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, said a Malaysian scholar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments over the East Sea with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

