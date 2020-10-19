Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term

Among the newly-elected Party Secretaries of provinces and cities in Vietnam, six are women so far.

Of these, five are re-elected and are members of the 12th Party Central Committee and four are not native residents of the localities where they were elected.

The six female provincial Party Secretaries are Ms. Le Thi Thuy of Ha Nam Province, Ms. Vo Thi Anh Xuan of An Giang province, Ms. Dao Hong Lan of Bac Ninh Province, Ms. Lam Thi Phuong Thanh of Lang Son province, Ms. Nguyen Thanh Hai of Thai Nguyen Province, and Ms. Hoang Thi Thuy Lan of Vinh Phuc province.

Four Provincial Party Secretaries - Le Thi Thuy, Dao Hong Lan, Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, Nguyen Thanh Hai – are not native residents of the provinces where they were elected. These officials were assigned by the Politburo to join provincial Party Committees in the new term.

Among these are six female Provincial Party secretaries, and one was elected for the first time, namely the Party Secretary of Bac Ninh Province – Ms. Dao Hong Lan. The remaining five secretaries are re-elected for the second time.

In terms of age, three female Party Secretaries were born in the 70s: Mrs. Dao Thi Hong Lan, born in 1971 and Ms. Nguyen Thanh Hai and Vo Thi Anh Xuan born in 1970. The remaining officials were born in the 60s.

Five of them are members of the 12th Party Central Committee, including: Le Thi Thuy, Hoang Thi Thuy Lan, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, Vo Thi Anh Xuan. The remaining female official - Ms. Dao Thi Hong Lan – is an alternate member of the 12th Party Central Committee.

Among them, the Party chief of Thai Nguyen Province - Nguyen Thanh Hai - is an Associate Professor and a PhD degree holder. Four others hold a master's degree, including Le Thi Thuy, Dao Hong Lan, Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, Hoang Thi Thuy Lan and Ms. Vo Thi Anh Xuan holds a BA degree.

Profiles of the six female Provincial Party Secretaries for the 2020-2025 term:

Secretary of the Thai Nguyen Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai: Born in 1970 in Hanoi; Associate Professor, PhD in Physics; member of the 12th Party Central Committee, member of the 13th and 14th National Assembly. Secretary of the Bac Ninh Provincial Party Committee Dao Hong Lan: Born in 1971 in Hai Duong; holder of master's degree in economics; an alternate member of the 12th Party Central Committee.

Secretary of the Vinh Phuc Provincial Party Committee Hoang Thi Thuy Lan: Born in 1966 in Vinh Phuc; holder of master's degree of law; a member of the 12th Party Central Committee, member fo the 14th National Assembly. Secretary of the Lang Son Provincial Party Committee Lam Thi Phuong Thanh: Born in 1967, a native of Ninh Binh Province; holder of master's degree of Law; a member of the 12th Party Central Committee.

Secretary of the Ha Nam Provincial Party Committee Le Thi Thuy: Born in 1964 in the central province of Nghe An; holder of master's degree of law; a member of the 12th Party Central Committee; a member of the 9th and 14th National Assembly. Secretary of the An Giang Provincial Party Committee Vo Thi Anh Xuan: Born in 1970 in An Giang Province; Bachelor's in education degree; a member of the 12th Party Central Committee; a member of the 14th National Assembly.



