Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session

Socio-economic issues and personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee were among those high on the agenda of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, held in Hanoi from October 5 to 9.

A view of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

The 13th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee (PCC) wrapped up in Hanoi on Friday after five working days.

Its agenda included the country’s socio-economic situation in 2020, the socio-economic development plan for 2021, and personnel work for the 13th National Party Congress.

The committee also worked to complete draft documents for submission to the 13th National Party Congress, introduced candidates for the positions of Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Health, and studied many major issues.

In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng said the Party and State should remain vigilant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while sharpening the focus on measures to restore business and production activities and regain growth momentum.

He urged authorities to concentrate on the disbursement of public investment capital, mobilise all resources for economic development, and provide support to businesses and workers adversely affected by the pandemic.

“Enterprises and local people need to be given favourable conditions to develop businesses and the domestic market,” he said, adding that start-ups and innovation must be supported.

He also asked the banking sector to settle bad debts and poorly-performing commercial banks, and improve the level of safety and trust at credit organisations.

Touching on the draft political report and draft reports on the socio-economy and Party building, he affirmed the necessity to build a strong, pure, and effective political system in addition to improving the Party’s leadership capacity.

It must build a contingent of cadres at all levels, especially the strategic level, with sufficient virtue, capacity, and prestige for their assigned tasks, the leader said, noting that they will be a decisive factor in national construction, development, and protection.

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session

During the session, participants scrutinised the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s draft political report to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress; the draft report reviewing the implementation of the socio-economic development strategy for 2011-2020 and the building of a socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030; the draft report on the implementation of socio-economic development tasks for 2016-2020, along with development orientations and tasks for 2021-2025; the draft report on the Party building and the enforcement of the Party’s statutes during the 12th tenure; and the report on the socio-economic situation and the implementation of the State budget plan in 2020.

Officials drafted socio-economic development and State budget plans for 2021 and the financial-budgetary plan for 2021-2023. They also continued making personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee and worked on some other important issues.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivered opening and closing speeches of the session.

Members of the Party Central Committee discussed and gave in-depth and valuable opinions on the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, especially debatable ones. The committee assigned the Politburo to consider those opinions to continue fine-tuning the drafts.

Amid big, sudden and complex changes in the country and the world, the complicated developments of COVID-19, along with all-level Party congresses and many major events of the country held in 2020, participants looked into and gave in-depth and comprehensive directions on issues relating to socio-economic development and the State budget in 2020, 2021 and 2021-2023.

They carefully considered and reached high consensus on the Politburo’s personnel preparations while voting on candidates for the posts of official members and alternate members of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, as well as members of the committee’s Inspection Commission in the next tenure.

Basing on opinions raised at this session and its outcomes, the Politburo will direct the continuation of the completion of personnel plans so that the plans will be reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration before being submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

The Party Central Committee also nominated candidates for the posts of Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Health so that necessary procedures will be carried out to submit the candidacies to the National Assembly for approval.

At this session, the Party Central Committee called on the entire Party, people and army to strengthen solidarity, cohere thought and actions, and exert efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, address impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, achieve the best possible results of socio-economic development in 2020 and the resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, and continue to successfully organise Party congresses towards the 13th National Party Congress./.VNA/VNS