Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 01:36:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session

11/10/2020    01:04 GMT+7

Socio-economic issues and personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee were among those high on the agenda of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, held in Hanoi from October 5 to 9.

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session hinh anh 1

A view of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

The 13th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee (PCC) wrapped up in Hanoi on Friday after five working days.

Its agenda included the country’s socio-economic situation in 2020, the socio-economic development plan for 2021, and personnel work for the 13th National Party Congress.

The committee also worked to complete draft documents for submission to the 13th National Party Congress, introduced candidates for the positions of Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Health, and studied many major issues.

In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng said the Party and State should remain vigilant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while sharpening the focus on measures to restore business and production activities and regain growth momentum.

He urged authorities to concentrate on the disbursement of public investment capital, mobilise all resources for economic development, and provide support to businesses and workers adversely affected by the pandemic.

“Enterprises and local people need to be given favourable conditions to develop businesses and the domestic market,” he said, adding that start-ups and innovation must be supported.

He also asked the banking sector to settle bad debts and poorly-performing commercial banks, and improve the level of safety and trust at credit organisations.

Touching on the draft political report and draft reports on the socio-economy and Party building, he affirmed the necessity to build a strong, pure, and effective political system in addition to improving the Party’s leadership capacity.

It must build a contingent of cadres at all levels, especially the strategic level, with sufficient virtue, capacity, and prestige for their assigned tasks, the leader said, noting that they will be a decisive factor in national construction, development, and protection.

 

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session

During the session, participants scrutinised the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s draft political report to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress; the draft report reviewing the implementation of the socio-economic development strategy for 2011-2020 and the building of a socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030; the draft report on the implementation of socio-economic development tasks for 2016-2020, along with development orientations and tasks for 2021-2025; the draft report on the Party building and the enforcement of the Party’s statutes during the 12th tenure; and the report on the socio-economic situation and the implementation of the State budget plan in 2020.

Officials drafted socio-economic development and State budget plans for 2021 and the financial-budgetary plan for 2021-2023. They also continued making personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee and worked on some other important issues.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivered opening and closing speeches of the session.

Members of the Party Central Committee discussed and gave in-depth and valuable opinions on the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, especially debatable ones. The committee assigned the Politburo to consider those opinions to continue fine-tuning the drafts.

Amid big, sudden and complex changes in the country and the world, the complicated developments of COVID-19, along with all-level Party congresses and many major events of the country held in 2020, participants looked into and gave in-depth and comprehensive directions on issues relating to socio-economic development and the State budget in 2020, 2021 and 2021-2023.

They carefully considered and reached high consensus on the Politburo’s personnel preparations while voting on candidates for the posts of official members and alternate members of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, as well as members of the committee’s Inspection Commission in the next tenure.

Basing on opinions raised at this session and its outcomes, the Politburo will direct the continuation of the completion of personnel plans so that the plans will be reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration before being submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

The Party Central Committee also nominated candidates for the posts of Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Health so that necessary procedures will be carried out to submit the candidacies to the National Assembly for approval.

At this session, the Party Central Committee called on the entire Party, people and army to strengthen solidarity, cohere thought and actions, and exert efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, address impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, achieve the best possible results of socio-economic development in 2020 and the resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, and continue to successfully organise Party congresses towards the 13th National Party Congress./.VNA/VNS

 
 

Other News

.
NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold its 49th session in Hanoi from October 12 afternoon to October 15 morning, according to the NA Office.

UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam, in coordination with Germany, Belgium and Switzerland, held on October 9 an UN Security Council (UNSC) Arria-formula meeting on the enhancement of mediation sensitivity and effectiveness in preventing and resolving conflicts.

Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam's mission to the UN, represented Vietnam to attend the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held on October 9 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov.

Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong. During the session, the committee discusses important issues.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia called for a comprehensive approach to address security and humanitarian challenges, and promote socio-economic development in Mali, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on October 8.

7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 period will take place from October 11 to 13 in Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung on October 8 chaired the Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM).

Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/10/2020 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs looked into a Government report on a draft resolution on the organisation of urban administration in HCM City on Wednesday morning.

Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

New decree to improve performance of civil servants
New decree to improve performance of civil servants
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An speaks about the Government’s efforts to improve the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.

PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a public service workforce plan for 2021.

Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

The Government has issued Decision 143/NQ-CP approving the tasks of making the national master planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

A number of socio-economic development reports and plans were delivered during the first day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 13th sitting in Hanoi on October 5.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The Vietnamese government’s Resolution 68 that aims to reduce business regulations by 20% and at least 20% of costs is seen as the Government’s third wave of reform.

Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on supporting all efforts towards nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 