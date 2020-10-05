Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session

A number of socio-economic development reports and plans were delivered during the first day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 13th sitting in Hanoi on October 5.

At the session (Photo: VNA)

The session was held under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, and moderated by National Assembly Chairwoman and Politburo member Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh delivered remarks on amendments to a draft report on results of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy from 2011 – 2020, and formulating the socio-economic development strategy for the next 10 years. He also presented a report on the implementation of the socio-economic development goals from 2016 – 2020 and plans for the next five years.

Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented reports of the Government’s Party Civil Affairs unit on the socio-economic situation and State budget spending this year; the socio-economic development plan and State budget projection for 2021, and the finance and State budget plan for the next three years.

Meanwhile, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh delivered a Politburo report on comments of all-level Party committees and organisations on the draft report on Party building and enforcement of the Party regulations during the 12th term, to be submitted to the 13th Party Congress./.VNA