12/10/2020 18:15:56 (GMT +7)
Spain, Vietnam face new era with stronger ties

12/10/2020    16:51 GMT+7

Spanish Ambassador Pilar Méndez Jiménez sends a message on Spain's National Day.

On October 12 we celebrate not only Spain's National Day but also Hispanic Day, a common thread uniting more than 500 million souls throughout the world who share a part of our history and culture, as well as a common language. 

Spanish is a global language nowadays, an indispensable tool for younger generations who wish to thrive in the 21st century. It is the third most used language on the internet and therefore a part of the new digital era we are entering.

In a time framed by the global pandemic, the post-COVID economy ahead of us will be shaped by digital and ecological transformation: those who learn Spanish will therefore be better positioned in the digital economy.

Spain, Vietnam face new era with stronger ties
A view of Seville, Spain, from the top of the Metropol Parasol, known as “The mushroom”, completed in 2011. Courtesy Photo of Spanish Embassy

Amid this extraordinary context, Vietnam and Spain find themselves aligned in different ways: on one hand, the recent entering into force of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement on August 1st puts our economies in the avantgarde of international trade. We Europeans and Vietnamese look ahead, we do not let ourselves be distracted by the past and are already working for the future.

I would like to invite Vietnamese business leaders to explore the possibilities this most advanced example of international law we achieved together opens for all of us, creating new opportunities and a more sustainable future for all. 

 

Spain has international expertise on wide-ranging areas, from renewable energies to water management and infrastructures, besides other fields like modern cultural and tourism management, or quality gastronomy. This experience is a valuable and useful asset which will help bring our countries closer.

On the other hand, Spain and Vietnam share a common sense of solidarity with the rest of the world in this time of difficulties, and we both defend the vaccine against COVID-19 to be considered a global common good. Our common objective is to not leave anyone behind. With this same principle in mind, Spain has also been at the forefront of the international community requesting for an alleviation of international debt for the most disadvantaged countries.

When COVID-19 started to spread around the globe, Spain had one objective when it came to foreign policy: not to allow the virus to separate us from our partners around the globe, but to turn it into an opportunity to strengthen our bilateral relations, as well as to foster multilateralism.

One day, COVID19 will be a memory and when that moment comes, Vietnam and Spain will face the new era with stronger ties, facing a promising future together. To that end we are already working now. VNS

Vietnam boosts bilateral, multilateral ties at ASEM FMM14

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held bilateral meetings with officials from the foreign ministries of Romania, Kazakhstan, Spain, Ireland and Bulgaria within the framework of the ASEMFMM14 in Madrid, Spain on Monday.

Spaniard depicts vibrant Vietnam using monochrome photos

Black and white photos reflecting life and culture of modern Vietnam by Spanish architect Salvador Pérez Arroyo is on display at an exhibition at Vietnamese Women’s Museum, Hanoi.

 
 

Total number of civil servants in 2021 to fall by 3,867
Total number of civil servants in 2021 to fall by 3,867
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

The number of civil servants in 2021 will be 249,650, a decrease of 3,867 people compared to 2020, according to Decision 1499 signed by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Many more local leaders elected
Many more local leaders elected
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Some provinces have elected new chairs and Party secretaries.

Party Chief, President: Key personnel must ensure comprehensive leadership
Party Chief, President: Key personnel must ensure comprehensive leadership
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The General Secretary of the Vietnam Communist Party and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that the selection and introduction of personnel to the 13th Central Party Committee must follow closely the direction of personnel work 

Vietnam asserts consistency in protecting and promoting human rights
Vietnam asserts consistency in protecting and promoting human rights
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

On October 7 at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the United Nations Human Rights Council ended its 45th regular session.

PM highlights significance of agriculture, farmers, rural areas
PM highlights significance of agriculture, farmers, rural areas
POLITICSicon  11/10/2020 

The Party and State define agriculture, farmers and rural areas as a significant part of the national industrialisation, modernisation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated.

ADMM-14, ADMM+ to take place in December
ADMM-14, ADMM+ to take place in December
POLITICSicon  11/10/2020 

The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-14) and the 7th ADMM Plus (ADMM +) are scheduled to take place from December 9-11.

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  11/10/2020 

Socio-economic issues and personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee were among those high on the agenda of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, held in Hanoi from October 5 to 9.

NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
POLITICSicon  11/10/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold its 49th session in Hanoi from October 12 afternoon to October 15 morning, according to the NA Office.

UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
POLITICSicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam, in coordination with Germany, Belgium and Switzerland, held on October 9 an UN Security Council (UNSC) Arria-formula meeting on the enhancement of mediation sensitivity and effectiveness in preventing and resolving conflicts.

Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  10/10/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam's mission to the UN, represented Vietnam to attend the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held on October 9 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov.

Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong. During the session, the committee discusses important issues.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia called for a comprehensive approach to address security and humanitarian challenges, and promote socio-economic development in Mali, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on October 8.

7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 period will take place from October 11 to 13 in Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung on October 8 chaired the Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM).

Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/10/2020 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs looked into a Government report on a draft resolution on the organisation of urban administration in HCM City on Wednesday morning.

Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

New decree to improve performance of civil servants
New decree to improve performance of civil servants
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An speaks about the Government’s efforts to improve the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.

PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a public service workforce plan for 2021.

