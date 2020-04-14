Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi on April 14 morning.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
The videoconference holds a special significance in the context that the pandemic is spreading throughout the region and the globe. (Photo: VNA)
ASEAN member countries are struggling to prevent Covid-19 from negatively affecting the lives of the people and the socio-economic development, especially the service sector which accounts for 30 percent of the bloc's GDP (Photo: VNA)
In this difficult time, the ASEAN Community is demonstrating its solidarity and mutual assistance, standing shoulder to shoulder to overcome hardships. (Photo: VNA)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the summit (Photo: VNA)
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers a speech at the summit (Photo: VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha delivers a speech at the summit(Photo: VNA)
Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah delivers a speech at the summit (Photo: VNA)
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen delivers a speech at the summit (Photo: VNA)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the summit (Photo: VNA)
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith delivers a speech at the summit (Photo: VNA)
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech at the summit (Photo: VNA)
Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech at the summit (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam will continue supporting countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain normal economic activities with them, and provide them with basic necessities, including food, as needed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said
Leaders of the ASEAN nations and the partner countries of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN+3) discuss measures and initiatives during online special summits on April 14 aimed at further enhancing cooperation in the COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response in Hanoi on April 14 morning.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code