Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year

The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 10 to announce the President’s order promulgating ten laws adopted at the recent ninth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

The laws comprise the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Judicial Expertise, the Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Courts, the Youth Law, the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Construction, the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes, the Law on Enterprises, the Law on Investment, the Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Investment, the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly.

The law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes will come into force on July 1, 2021.

The other nine will take effect on January 1, 2021.

However, several regulations in Articles 1 and 3 of the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Construction, along with Clause 6 of Article 101 in the Law on PPP Investment, will become effective earlier, on August 15, 2020.

Clause 3 of Article 75 in the Law on Investment will be enforced on September 1 this year.

Meanwhile, certain regulations in Article 1 of the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly will take effect when the 15th tenure of the legislature begins./.VNA