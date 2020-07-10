Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/07/2020 20:25:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year

10/07/2020    19:19 GMT+7

The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 10 to announce the President’s order promulgating ten laws adopted at the recent ninth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year

The laws comprise the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Judicial Expertise, the Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Courts, the Youth Law, the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Construction, the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes, the Law on Enterprises, the Law on Investment, the Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Investment, the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly.

The law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes will come into force on July 1, 2021.

The other nine will take effect on January 1, 2021.

 

However, several regulations in Articles 1 and 3 of the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Construction, along with Clause 6 of Article 101 in the Law on PPP Investment, will become effective earlier, on August 15, 2020.

Clause 3 of Article 75 in the Law on Investment will be enforced on September 1 this year.

Meanwhile, certain regulations in Article 1 of the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly will take effect when the 15th tenure of the legislature begins./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador
Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam-US relations have reached a level in both scope and scale that no one could have imagined 25 years ago, 

Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures to solve conflicts in West Africa and the Sahel
Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures to solve conflicts in West Africa and the Sahel
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures and early warnings to prevent and solve conflicts in countries in West Africa and the Sahel, affirmed Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration
ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia held a working session on July 9 with the host country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss measures to boost cooperation between ASEAN with the Eastern European country.

Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul found dead after going missing
Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul found dead after going missing
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Park Won-soon disappeared after reportedly leaving a message for his daughter, who raised the alarm.

Vietnam joins virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting
Vietnam joins virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) joined the virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) on July 9.

VN, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation
VN, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Canada’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan on Thursday co-chaired the 2nd Vietnam-Canada political consultation 

UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change
UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) looked into the rights of people with disabilities in the context of climate change during its 44th session in Geneva on July 8.

RoK Ambassador to Vietnam proposes resuming people-to-people exchanges after COVID-19
RoK Ambassador to Vietnam proposes resuming people-to-people exchanges after COVID-19
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) should normalise people-to-people exchanges as soon as possible after suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and collaborate to offer support to businesses affected by disrupted production,

Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system
Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam expects that Japan will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the multilateral trading system, facilitating trade and investment, and contributing to regional and global development and prosperity, 

Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks
Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and PM Hun Sen discussed issues regarding the relations between the two nations during their phone talks on July 9.

Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit
Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Vietnam-US relationship has experienced its ups and downs but has overcome a tumultuous past and moved towards a future of cooperation for the sake of both countries.

Government report-information system to be launched next month
Government report-information system to be launched next month
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

A government report information system will be launched on August 15, heard a meeting chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung and held in Hanoi on July 8.

National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

China's new national security law "undermines" Hong Kong's current freedoms says Canberra.

US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns
US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The court will test claims from President Trump's lawyers he enjoys total immunity while in office.

US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Stimson Center, a US-based nonpartisan policy research center, has scheduled an online conference titled “The U.S. – Vietnam Relationship and War Legacies: 25 Years into Normalization” on July 15.

Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI)

Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Defence cooperation plays a significant role in settling regional security matters, especially in the context of COVID-19, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said

Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam called for the implementation of commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya last January to be promoted at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 8.

Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday decided to issue disciplinary measures against two senior officials for serious violations in financial management and lifestyle. 

Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Council on Tuesday approved resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 