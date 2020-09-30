Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/10/2020 14:21:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut

05/10/2020    13:08 GMT+7

The Vietnamese government’s Resolution 68 that aims to reduce business regulations by 20% and at least 20% of costs is seen as the Government’s third wave of reform.

Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung

At the latest press conference of the Government Office on the program to reduce and simplify regulations related to business activities in the period 2020-2025 according to Resolution 68 of the Government, Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said that over the past years, the Government and the Prime Minister have always paid attention to institutional reforms and e-Government development in the operation of State agencies to better serve people and businesses.

In the 2007-2010 period, Vietnam reduced and simplified 4,818 out of 5,421 procedures, equivalent to 37.31%, saving nearly VND30 trillion per year of social costs. The figures were 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 line of goods subject to specialized inspection reduced and simplified in 2016-2020, with a total social costs of more than 18 million working days per year, equivalent to about VND6.3 trillion saved.

However, Minister Mai Tien Dung noted that among the current legal documents, there are still many inadequate regulations, which are barriers to production and business. The regulations are still performed manually, which incur unnecessary administrative burdens.

Therefore, on May 12, 2020, the Government issued Resolution No. 68 on the Program to reduce and simplify regulations related to business activities in the period 2020-2025.

The program sets specific goals for the period 2020 - 2025: to reduce and simplify at least 20% of regulations and cut at least 20% of the cost of regulatory compliance related to business operations in documents effective to May 31, 2020; and at the same time, to minimize the number of current documents related to business operations and strictly control the issuance of new documents in order to prevent the emergence of unnecessary, unreasonable, illegal regulations that cause difficulties for businesses and people to do business.

The Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc said that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc repeatedly emphasized the important role of institutional improvement. During this term, there have been three waves of reform, Loc said.

Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vu Tien Loc

The first took place in 2016 when thousands of sub-licenses under the Investment Law and Enterprise Law 2014 were removed. The second wave was to review, cut and simplify 50% of business conditions and specialized inspection procedures.

 

The third wave comes with Resolution 68 that aims to cut business regulations by 20% in five years.

“One term with three waves, the Government has succeeded with promoting institutional reform, in a more methodical way. This is also the first term that the Government has set a target to develop 1 million businesses and to improve the business environment under Resolution 19 and Resolution 02 in a drastic way," Loc said.

According to a VCCI survey, the percentage of businesses that have to apply for a license in business conditions has decreased from 58% to 48%. This is not only a matter of money or time but also a matter of trust. The results show that the trust of the business community has increased.

"I hope that Resolution 68 will promote a new wave of reforms in business regulations, which is very important to the Vietnamese economy," said Loc.

According to the World Bank's global business environment rankings for the 2016-2020 period, Vietnam increased by 20 places, ranking 70/190 countries and economies and 5th in ASEAN.

According to the Global Competitiveness Index 4.0 of the World Economic Forum, Vietnam's competitiveness increased 10 places in the 2018-2019 period, from 77th to 67th out of 141 countries and 7th in ASEAN.

The US News & World magazine ranked Vietnam 8th out of 80 top countries for investment.

Thu Hang

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on supporting all efforts towards nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

The official website of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was launched on October 3, at daihoi13.dangcongsan.vn.

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government resolved to record GDP growth of 2.5-3 percent this year at its recent monthly meeting, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung told a press conference on October 2.

Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi has written an article about the region’s COVID-19 and economic situation. The following is the full text of the article.

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam welcomes the stance held by other countries on the East Sea issue that conforms with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said

Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development
Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

With Vietnam celebrating the 44th anniversary of joining the UN this month, Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP resident representative in Vietnam, pores over the country's progress in human development and the challenges ahead to tackle various inequalities.

Vietnam, Singapore cooperate to facilitate entry of each other’s citizens: spokesperson
Vietnam, Singapore cooperate to facilitate entry of each other’s citizens: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

The Singaporean Embassy in Hanoi has informed the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry about Singapore’s decision to open its borders to Vietnamese visitors as from October 8, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials
Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab in Hanoi on September 30.

New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam
New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to visit Vietnam and Indonesia around mid-October in his first official overseas trip since taking office earlier this month, Kyodo News cited government sources as reporting on September 30.

Vietnam backs UN, AU efforts to ensure peace in Africa
Vietnam backs UN, AU efforts to ensure peace in Africa
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam supports joint efforts by the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to promote peace in Africa, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has said.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 30 received Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade of the UK and President of Enterprize Energy Group Ian Raymond Hatton, 

Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Cooperative relations between Vietnam and Germany have been developing constantly in multiple fields, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner told the media on September 30.

Vietnam calls on Israel to cease expansion of settlement areas
Vietnam calls on Israel to cease expansion of settlement areas
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam has called on Israel to cease the expansion of settlement areas and fulfill its duties in line with international law.

Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation
Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping consented to step up result-oriented cooperation between the two countries during their phone talk on September 29.

Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs
Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Many provinces and cities have elected or re-elected their top leaders.

PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers
PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 28 held a dialogue with more than 300 farmers in the central and Central Highlands regions in Dak Lak province’s Buon Ma Thuot city.

13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020
13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

So far this year, many provincial leaders have become cabinet members.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 