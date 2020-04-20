Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi needed to take drastic measures to kick-start its economy after being slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting with the city’s leaders on Monday.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Hanoi's leaders to discuss the city's socio-economic development on Monday. 

According to a report by the city's People’s Committee, growth forecasts in the first three months were lower than the same period last year and far below expectations.

The city’s economy reported humble growth of 3.72 per cent from January to March, just over half that posted in the same period last year. Responding to the stagnation, local authorities have developed three scenarios to issue action plans, striving to achieve growth of 7.5 per cent in 2020.

Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee Vương Đình Huệ said besides fighting the disease, the city had made efforts to accelerate economic growth after the virus.

Disbursement of public investment in major projects was being promoted, he said, adding that city authorities had held talks with the private sector to resolve difficulties and offer assistance.

Hà Nội was also creating favourable conditions to receive investment that was forecasted to flow into Việt Nam, according to Huệ.

PM applauded the efforts made by Hà Nội in the first quarter of 2020, especially amid the pandemic, but said GDP growth was too low. The city needed more assertive solutions to overcome existing challenges and motivate the development of the whole capital, he added.

 

On the Cát Linh – Hà Đông Metro Project, Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể asked the Government and related agencies to allow safety experts to enter Việt Nam in preparation for the project’s commercial operation starting this September.

PM Phúc urged the ministry to complete the project by June.

One tonne of rice is donated to support poor households in Hà Nội's outlying Gia Lâm District on Monday. 

He also asked authorities to pay due attention to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting people’s health. Hà Nội needed to maintain supplies of goods and assist groups impacted by the disease, Phúc said.

IT applications had been effectively implemented, according to Phúc, especially for online teaching and meetings.

The PM also stressed the need for clean water supplies at affordable prices, adding the Government had asked heads of provincial People’s Committees to reduce prices. — VNS 

 
 

