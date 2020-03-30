Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/03/2020 11:28:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19

 
 
30/03/2020    21:45 GMT+7

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top leader calls for solidarity against COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong 

The leader made the call in the wake of the rapid spread of the disease around the world and its profound and comprehensive impact on every socio-economic aspect in countries, including Vietnam.

He called for the drastic and effective implementation of relevant guidelines by the Party and State, and the management by the Government and the Prime Minister in this regard.

“Each citizen must be a soldier in the battlefield against the disease,” he stressed.

The leader recalled the pandemic situation worldwide and added that the disease may develop in a more complicated and unexpected way, thus causing more severe consequences.

Over the recent past, under the leadership of the Party and the State, and the management of the Government and the Prime Minister, the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the agencies and localities as well as the entire political system have stayed united to take various concerted measures aimed at preventing and containing the spread of the epidemic, while ensuring the implementation of the socio-economic development tasks and social welfare and security, the top leader said.

The initial and positive results of the fight are a manifestation of the strength of the national unity and the resolve of the entire Party, people and army in the combat, which have won recognition and praises by the world, he added

Trong lauded the involvement of all-level Party committees and organisations, and authorities, as well as untiring efforts of the health sector, the army, public security force, ministries, agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the business community and media agencies.

He expressed special thanks to compatriots, comrades and soldiers at home, as well as overseas Vietnamese for their trustful and warm support during the fight.

 

Vietnam is now at a point of time of the rising risk of community transmission, he said, urging the whole political system to give due attention to preventing and containing the pandemic.

“Don’t panic excessively but absolutely don’t be subjective,” the leader said.

He emphasised the need to keep a close watch on the situation, forecast the worst scenario and promptly work out effective measures to contain and prevent the spread of the disease.

Each agency, unit, organisation and locality needs to closely follow the instructions and tighten coordination in the battle, and prioritise resources, time and efforts to the important work, he requested.

“In the time ahead, we may have to face even greater difficulties that require greater efforts and stronger determination,” he warned.

An active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam is making all-out efforts, cooperating and coordinating with other countries, especially those hard hit by the pandemic, the leader said.

In the current context, global solidarity and action coordination is a firm basis for the world’s ultimate victory against the pandemic, he stressed.

Concluding his letter, he once again called on the entire Vietnamese nation to join hands and stay united to overcome all difficulties and challenges in order to stamp out the epidemic./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The US president says he is confident American hospitals will have enough ventilators to cope.

Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Organisers of the 2020 Shangri-La Dialogue have announced that the forum, initially scheduled for June 5-7 in Singapore, will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved from Canada to the US amid the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

A rapid response unit is working with social media firms to take down misleading or harmful content.

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

He says social distancing should continue until at least 30 April as the crisis is set to peak soon.

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  29/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son yesterday held second phone talks with leaders of foreign ministries of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to discuss COVID-19 situation.

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UNSC on Libya on March 26.

Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced the Vietnamese Government has decided to offer US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos and Cambodia fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 evening joined a G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held as an initiative by Saudi Arabia which holds the presidency of G20.

Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department  in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad.

PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on March 26 announced the government’s supplementary budget worth 48.4 billion SGD (33.7 billion USD) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
POLITICSicon  26/03/2020 

Multiple enterprises have closed down or reduced production scale due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs.

Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
POLITICSicon  26/03/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 