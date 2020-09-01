Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country

and set specific goals and tasks to be accomplished for each stage of development.

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong. — VNA/VNS Photo

In an article released on Monday about the preparation and implementation of the national congress, which is scheduled for the first quarter of next year, Trong, who is also head of the sub-committee in charge of compiling documents, wrote that the plans needed to clearly demonstrate the inheritance and development, continuity and completeness in the process of building socialism in Vietnam.

“They should present the enthusiasm, wisdom and belief, the ‘will of the Party, the heart of the People’ blending with the wishes, aspirations and will of reaching a radiant future of the country and the entire nation,” he wrote.

Trong stressed that for nearly a century, the organising of the National Congress of the Party (regularly every five years) had always been considered a political event of great significance, marking a new development step of the country.

As the 13th National Congress took place in the context of a very fast, complicated and difficult development in the world and regional situation, with the country facing both advantages, opportunities, difficulties and challenges with many new problems raised, it would certainly be an important milestone in the development process of the Party, the people and the country.

“The congress would play an important role in future orientation, continuing to promote comprehensively and synchronously the career of innovation, integration and national development,” he said.

Trong took the lessons learnt from the last five years of implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, saying they were an important basis for the Party to continue to apply and promote in leadership and direction, helping the Party to have more courage and confidence while facing many new difficulties and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic downturn when entering the 13th stage.

Firstly, the Party building and rectification must be implemented comprehensively, synchronously and regularly in terms of ideology, politics, morality, organisation and staff.

Second, in leadership, administration and implementation, there must be very high determination, great effort, dynamism and creativity, with focus on creating breakthroughs for development while attaching great importance to the quality and practical efficiency of the work and upholding the responsibility of the leader.

Third, in the implementation of the tasks, it is essential to pay special attention to synchronisation and comprehensiveness in order to both meet the urgent and immediate objectives, to completely solve the weaknesses, congestion and backlog; while building synchronous development institutions to realise the country's long-term, fundamental and sustainable goals in the direction of ensuring harmony between factors.

Fourth, in ensuring national defence, security and foreign affairs, it is necessary to proactively study, grasp and forecast the correct situation, proactively have coping plans, at the same time paying attention to improving the country's prestige and image, and being very wary of increasingly sophisticated and sinister plots and tricks of hostile and reactionary forces.

Fifth, in all the work of the Party and State, always define "the people as the root", truly believe, respect and promote the people's mastery; persistently comply with the principle: "people know, people discuss, people do, people check, people supervise, people benefit".

Trong pointed out that despite achieving proud results, the country still faced many difficulties and challenges including economic growth not commensurate with the potential, while autonomy and resilience of the economy was not high. The socio-economic leadership and state management, ensuring political security, social order and safety and protection of environmental resources faced many shortcomings. The fight to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity remained complicated. Historical values ​​and cultural traditions of the Vietnamese nation and people had not been fully promoted. The leadership capacity and strength of many Party organisations and Party members were not on par with their tasks. The power control mechanism in the Party and State was inadequate and not synchronous, while effectiveness and efficiency were not high.

He stressed that such difficulties and shortcomings required the Party, the people and the political system to have high determination, make great efforts and act more drastically to overcome them.

The Party and State leader defined specific goals towards important developmental milestones of the country including being a developing country with modern industry, surpassing the low middle income level by 2025; becoming a developing country with modern industry and high average income as the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Party’s establishment by 2030; and becoming a developed country with high income as the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of independence by 2045.

“The general and specific objectives set by the Congress would be a very important basis for determining directions, tasks and solutions for national construction and development and national defence,” Trong emphasised, adding that such objectives would ensure the consistency and feasibility, meeting both long-term requirements and focusing on strategic breakthroughs to be implemented, as well as creating a unity from awareness to action of the entire Party, the people and the army in the period from now to the middle of the 21st century.

The objectives were mentioned as follows:

Firstly, continue to strongly innovate thinking, build and complete the institutions for sustainable economic, political, cultural, social development, environmental protection, arousing all potentials and resources, creating a new driving force for the country's rapid and sustainable development.

Second, strongly renovate the growth model, restructure the economy, promote industrialisation, modernisation, improve growth quality, labour productivity and economic competitiveness.

Third, properly and fully implement the issue of sustainable social development management and to harmonise beneficial relations in society.

Fourth, synchronously, creatively and effectively work on foreign affairs; building a modern diplomacy for the benefit of the nation, taking the people and businesses as the service centre; proactively and actively integrating into the international community. Resolutely and persistently defend the independence, sovereignty, right, unity and territorial integrity of the Fatherland; protect the Party, State, people and the socialist regime.

Fifth, strengthen the construction and rectification of the Party, State and the entire political system in a clean, strong, streamlined manner with effective operation.

Trong said that as the 13th National Congress was approaching and the workload was very high, all levels of committees and members of the Party Central Committee must further promote their responsibilities to the Party and the people, striving to successfully complete targets of the resolution of the 12th Congress as well as the resolutions of the Party Congresses at all levels for the term 2015-20 have set out. VNS