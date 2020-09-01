Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/09/2020 12:58:57 (GMT +7)
Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress

01/09/2020    11:55 GMT+7

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country

and set specific goals and tasks to be accomplished for each stage of development.

Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress
Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong. — VNA/VNS Photo 

In an article released on Monday about the preparation and implementation of the national congress, which is scheduled for the first quarter of next year, Trong, who is also head of the sub-committee in charge of compiling documents, wrote that the plans needed to clearly demonstrate the inheritance and development, continuity and completeness in the process of building socialism in Vietnam.

“They should present the enthusiasm, wisdom and belief, the ‘will of the Party, the heart of the People’ blending with the wishes, aspirations and will of reaching a radiant future of the country and the entire nation,” he wrote.

Trong stressed that for nearly a century, the organising of the National Congress of the Party (regularly every five years) had always been considered a political event of great significance, marking a new development step of the country.

As the 13th National Congress took place in the context of a very fast, complicated and difficult development in the world and regional situation, with the country facing both advantages, opportunities, difficulties and challenges with many new problems raised, it would certainly be an important milestone in the development process of the Party, the people and the country.

“The congress would play an important role in future orientation, continuing to promote comprehensively and synchronously the career of innovation, integration and national development,” he said.

Trong took the lessons learnt from the last five years of implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, saying they were an important basis for the Party to continue to apply and promote in leadership and direction, helping the Party to have more courage and confidence while facing many new difficulties and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic downturn when entering the 13th stage.

Firstly, the Party building and rectification must be implemented comprehensively, synchronously and regularly in terms of ideology, politics, morality, organisation and staff.

Second, in leadership, administration and implementation, there must be very high determination, great effort, dynamism and creativity, with focus on creating breakthroughs for development while attaching great importance to the quality and practical efficiency of the work and upholding the responsibility of the leader.

Third, in the implementation of the tasks, it is essential to pay special attention to synchronisation and comprehensiveness in order to both meet the urgent and immediate objectives, to completely solve the weaknesses, congestion and backlog; while building synchronous development institutions to realise the country's long-term, fundamental and sustainable goals in the direction of ensuring harmony between factors.

Fourth, in ensuring national defence, security and foreign affairs, it is necessary to proactively study, grasp and forecast the correct situation, proactively have coping plans, at the same time paying attention to improving the country's prestige and image, and being very wary of increasingly sophisticated and sinister plots and tricks of hostile and reactionary forces.

Fifth, in all the work of the Party and State, always define "the people as the root", truly believe, respect and promote the people's mastery; persistently comply with the principle: "people know, people discuss, people do, people check, people supervise, people benefit".

 

Trong pointed out that despite achieving proud results, the country still faced many difficulties and challenges including economic growth not commensurate with the potential, while autonomy and resilience of the economy was not high. The socio-economic leadership and state management, ensuring political security, social order and safety and protection of environmental resources faced many shortcomings. The fight to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity remained complicated. Historical values ​​and cultural traditions of the Vietnamese nation and people had not been fully promoted. The leadership capacity and strength of many Party organisations and Party members were not on par with their tasks. The power control mechanism in the Party and State was inadequate and not synchronous, while effectiveness and efficiency were not high.

He stressed that such difficulties and shortcomings required the Party, the people and the political system to have high determination, make great efforts and act more drastically to overcome them.

The Party and State leader defined specific goals towards important developmental milestones of the country including being a developing country with modern industry, surpassing the low middle income level by 2025; becoming a developing country with modern industry and high average income as the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Party’s establishment by 2030; and becoming a developed country with high income as the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of independence by 2045.

“The general and specific objectives set by the Congress would be a very important basis for determining directions, tasks and solutions for national construction and development and national defence,” Trong emphasised, adding that such objectives would ensure the consistency and feasibility, meeting both long-term requirements and focusing on strategic breakthroughs to be implemented, as well as creating a unity from awareness to action of the entire Party, the people and the army in the period from now to the middle of the 21st century.

The objectives were mentioned as follows:

Firstly, continue to strongly innovate thinking, build and complete the institutions for sustainable economic, political, cultural, social development, environmental protection, arousing all potentials and resources, creating a new driving force for the country's rapid and sustainable development.

Second, strongly renovate the growth model, restructure the economy, promote industrialisation, modernisation, improve growth quality, labour productivity and economic competitiveness.

Third, properly and fully implement the issue of sustainable social development management and to harmonise beneficial relations in society.

Fourth, synchronously, creatively and effectively work on foreign affairs; building a modern diplomacy for the benefit of the nation, taking the people and businesses as the service centre; proactively and actively integrating into the international community. Resolutely and persistently defend the independence, sovereignty, right, unity and territorial integrity of the Fatherland; protect the Party, State, people and the socialist regime.

Fifth, strengthen the construction and rectification of the Party, State and the entire political system in a clean, strong, streamlined manner with effective operation.

Trong said that as the 13th National Congress was approaching and the workload was very high, all levels of committees and members of the Party Central Committee must further promote their responsibilities to the Party and the people, striving to successfully complete targets of the resolution of the 12th Congress as well as the resolutions of the Party Congresses at all levels for the term 2015-20 have set out.  VNS

Leader stresses critical issues in personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong recently wrote an article that highlights some issues that need special attention in the personnel preparation for the approaching 13th National Party Congress.

Vietnam nominates candidates to next term, increasing ratio of youth

More candidates for the five-year leadership are young, women, and from ethnic minority groups.

 
 

Stories about a special flight
3 giờ trước 

Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong Lan - Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Consular Affairs – talks to VietNamNet about behind-the-scenes stories about Vietnam’s measures to protect its citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries
19 giờ trước 

The Politburo has approved the appointment of the Secretary of the Party Committees of Quang Ngai, Hau Giang, and Phu Yen provinces for the term 2015 - 2020.

E-governance approaches critical mass
31/08/2020 

Vietnam has made significant headway in developing an effective e-government, making public services far more accessible for enterprises, investors, and individuals.

ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52
31/08/2020 

ASEAN economic ministers held online consultations with external partners, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52) and related meetings, on August 29.

Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
29/08/2020 

Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar "75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.

It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
31/08/2020 

Major General Nguyen Thanh Hong, standing member of the National Assembly's National Defense and Security Committee, told VietNamNet that the Law on Cyber Security was created to ensure human rights and citizenship.

Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained
28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency today decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung 

Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved
30/08/2020 

Cooperation in trade and investment, human resources, and post-pandemic economic recovery will be the focus of a 2021-2022 joint plan of action freshly adopted by Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) at the 12th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting.

Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
29/08/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on August 28 called on parties involved in the East Sea issue to pursue the peaceful settlement of conflicts based on international law.

Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
29/08/2020 

Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Mahasena (Grand Officer) was posthumously presented to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien during a ceremony held at the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi on August 28.

PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day
29/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.

Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
28/08/2020 

The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”

Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
28/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Quang Son talks on the results of the recently concluded third meeting of the six Mekong-Lancang countries in Hanoi on how to minimise the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
28/08/2020 

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
28/08/2020 

Any activities in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago without the country’s permission are meaningless, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 27.

Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN
28/08/2020 

Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.

US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
28/08/2020 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador
28/08/2020 

Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years.

Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
28/08/2020 

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.

US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
28/08/2020 

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the East Sea.

