Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation

Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping consented to step up result-oriented cooperation between the two countries during their phone talk on September 29.

Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong holds phone talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. (Photo: VNA)

The talk was held on the occasion of Vietnam’s 75th National Day (September 2), China’s 71st National Day (October 1) and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

The Vietnamese leader emphasised that 2020 is an important milestone in bilateral diplomatic ties, and affirmed that over the past seven decades, friendship and cooperation has always been the mainstream of the relationship between Vietnam and China although it has experienced many ups and downs.

He noted that the two countries have organised an array of cooperation activities in flexible forms since the beginning of this year, contributing to developing the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a healthy and stable manner, matching the aspirations as well as interests of their peoples.

General Secretary Trong suggested the two countries increase all-level and people-to-people exchanges, and consolidate mutual trust and understanding in order to create a firm social foundation for the bilateral ties.

He proposed that the two sides work to address their existing problems, especially sea-related issues, in the spirit of common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, and in line with international law, thus contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for the development of each Party and country.

Trong wished the Chinese people greater achievements in national development under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

For his part, the Chinese leader congratulated Vietnam for the huge achievements that the country has recorded over the past 75 years, saying he believes that the Vietnamese people would attain even greater accomplishments in the cause of national construction and development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and the CPV will successfully organise its 13th National Party Congress.

The Chinese Party and State attach great importance to the traditional friendly neighbourliness with Vietnam, he said, pledging that China will continue to support Vietnam to successfully complete its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021, and ASEAN Chair in 2020.

Xi expressed his willingness to work together with Vietnam’s high-ranking leaders to intensify strategic exchanges and further promote substantial and effective cooperation across the fields for more intensive and extensive development of the China-Vietnam friendly neighbourliness, bringing practical benefits to both peoples and contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

He also lauded the results Vietnam has recorded in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the combat over the past time./.VNA