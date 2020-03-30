Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)

In the spirit of “cohesive and responsive”, Ms. Ngan, who is also the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), proposed AIPA members to join hands to protect the common home ASEAN in face of the pandemic.



Ngan wrote that peoples in ASEAN and the globe are facing an unprecedented threat for decades - the COVID-19 pandemic.



In her position, she expressed her sympathies to the peoples in the bloc as well as the mankind over the losses caused by COVID-19.



More than ever, the ASEAN Community needs to uphold the spirit of solidarity, sharing, mutual assistance and support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ngan stressed.



Ngan said she highly valued the prompt declarations and actions of world leaders and the World Health Organisation (WHO).



On February 14, after consulting with the leaders of ASEAN countries, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the Chair of ASEAN 2020 issued the Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN Collective Response to the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The timely and effective actions of the governments of the ASEAN countries, as well as the untiring contributions and sacrifices by all the forces in the society, especially medical workers, have been significantly contributing to the efforts aimed at containing and rolling back the pandemic the regional countries, Ngan said.



She called upon AIPA member parliaments to partner with the governments of ASEAN countries in dealing with the pandemic by promoting their role, approving measures and policies proposed by the governments so as to cope with the disease, facilitating resource allocation and enhancing connectivity with the people.



Ngan called on the parliamentarians, in their position, to further spread the message of solidarity, love and encouragement to all people, especially those on the front line combating the pandemic.



As the Chair of AIPA 2020, the National Assembly of Vietnam has actively prepared and stood ready to organise conferences within the framework of the AIPA Chairmanship Year, Ngan stress.



However, unfortunately these activities have been postponed to spare time for caring for the people's lives and health, and ensuring the containment of the spread of the pandemic, she said, expressing her hope that they will jointly find suitable forms to carry out these activities in the coming time.



The Chairwoman affirmed that the Vietnam National Assembly will do its best and, with the support and unity of the AIPA member parliaments, bring about the success of the AIPA Chairmanship Year 2020, for the sake of a peaceful, safe and happy living environment for the peoples as well as the sustainable development and prosperity of the countries in ASEAN and beyond.



She expressed her strong believe that with the great determination and efforts, solidarity and sharing of the leaders and the peoples of ASEAN countries, they will definitely overcome difficulties and bring peace to every people.

Following is the full text of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan’s letter sent of heads of AIPA members on March 30.

People around the world and across ASEAN are facing an unprecedented threat for many decades which is the global pandemic of the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). At this difficult moment, in the capacity of the President of AIPA and the President of the National Assembly of Vietnam, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies on the damage and losses due to this pandemic to the people of ASEAN and to humankind.

More than ever, the ASEAN Community needs to uphold the spirit of solidarity, sharing, mutual assistance and wholehearted support in facing the Covid-19 pandemic. I highly appreciate the Declaration and timely actions of the Heads of State and Government in the world and The World Health Organisation (WHO). On 14th February 2020, after consulting with Leaders of ASEAN Member States, as the Chairman of ASEAN 2020, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued an ASEAN Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN’s joint response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Those opportune and effective actions of the Governments of ASEAN Member States as well as the tireless dedication, the selfless sacrifices of all forces in society, especially medical teams have been significantly contributing to efforts to prevent and repel the pandemic in our region.

Each AIPA Member Parliament should stand side by side, join hands with the Governments of ASEAN Member Countries in response to the pandemic by strongly promoting our roles, adopting measures and policies proposed by the Governments to curb the disease; facilitating resources allocation and enhancing connection with the people. As parliamentarians, we need to continue to spread messages of love, solidarity and encouragement to all peoples, particularly those forces on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assuming the role of AIPA President in 2020, the National Assembly of Vietnam has actively spared no time to prepare and stands ready to organise meetings within the framework of AIPA President Year. However, it is regretful that we have to reschedule these activities in order that we can devote our time to taking care of lives and health of our citizens, applying all measures to fight the pandemic and its spread. I hope that we will find the appropriate forms to implement these activities in the time ahead.

At this time, as the President of AIPA, in the spirit of “cohesive and responsive”, may I recommend all AIPA Member Parliaments to join hands to protect the “ASEAN Common House” against the Covid-19 pandemic. This illustrates the determination to enhance the awareness about the role of AIPA in fighting against pandemics and ongoing disaster risks. I would like to reaffirm that, together with the support and the unanimity of every AIPA Member Parliament, the National Assembly of Vietnam will spare no efforts to bring about success of the AIPA President Year, striving for a safe, peaceful living environment, the well-being of the people, sustainable development as well as prosperity in ASEAN Member countries and the world over.

I am strongly confident that, with great determination and all-out efforts, the solidarity and sharing among the ASEAN Leaders and peoples, we will definitely overcome the difficulties, regaining peacefulness to all peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my wishes of good health and the assurances of my highest consideration. VNA/VNN