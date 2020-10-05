Total number of civil servants in 2021 to fall by 3,867

The number of civil servants in 2021 will be 249,650, a decrease of 3,867 people compared to 2020, according to Decision 1499 signed by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Accordingly, the total civil servants in 2021 of State administrative agencies, organizations, representative agencies of Vietnam in foreign countries (excluding the payroll of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Defense and public servants at commune level agencies), the civil servants working for specialized associations and reserved civil servants will be 249,650 (a decrease compared to 3,867 employee payrolls in 2020).

Specifically, the number of civil servants in state administrative agencies and organizations is 247,344, including 106,836 people in agencies, administrative organizations under ministries, ministerial-level agencies, agencies under the Government, and organizations established by the Government and the Prime Minister but not public non-business units.

The Ministry of Finance has the largest payroll with 66,836 people; followed by the Ministry of Justice with 9,574 civil servants; the Ministry of Industry and Trade with 6,460 people; and the Ministry of Planning and Investment with 6,096 people.

Administrative agencies and organizations under the People's Councils and People's Committees of provinces and districts have 140,508 public servants. Among localities, Hanoi has the highest number of public servants - 7,927; followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 7,124; Thanh Hoa with 3,692; Nghe An 3,311; and Quang Nam 3,149.

Vietnamese overseas representative missions have a total of 1,068 employees who are paid by the state budget. The total payroll of the associations with specific characteristics is 686 people.

Thu Hang