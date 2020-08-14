Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Two high-ranking military officers disciplined

18/08/2020    11:22 GMT+7

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.

Hai trung tướng quân đội bị kỷ luật cảnh cáo

47th session of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

The session was held in Hanoi from August 11 to 13 under the chair of Tran Cam Tu, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the commission.

The commission found that Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former Commander of Army Corps 4; Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and former Vice Commander of Army Corps 4; Col. Mai Van Hao, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and former Deputy Chief of Staff of Army Corps 4; and Col. Phan Van Tien, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former head of Army Corps 4’s logistics department, had violated the principle of democratic centralism, work regulations, and legal regulations on land management and use.

Meanwhile, Col. Nguyen Xuan Dong, former Vice Secretary of the Party cell and former head of the technique - technology division; Col. Pham Bao, former Vice Secretary of the Party cell and former head of the division for economy - planning; and Col. Nguyen Tuan Anh, former Vice Secretary of the Party cell and former head of the finance - accounting division of Army Corps 15, had committed violations and revealed shortcomings while advising on and organising the implementation of production and business tasks, along with land investment, management and use.

Col. Nguyen Van Giang, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Military Medical University, revealed shortcomings in the management and use of the school’s dormitory, according to the Inspection Commission.

 

The commission decided to issue warnings to Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, Col. Mai Van Hao, Col. Phan Van Tien, and Col. Nguyen Van Giang, and reprimanded Col. Nguyen Xuan Dong, Col. Pham Bao, and Col. Nguyen Tuan Anh.

As for Nguyen Van Quan, member of the Standing Board of the Gia Lai Provincial Party Committee and head of that committee’s organising board, the Inspection Commission held that while serving as a member of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Party unit and Chief Prosecutor of the Provincial People’s Procuracy, he violated the principle of democratic centralism, work regulations, Party regulations, and State laws on directing the settlement of an asset misappropriation case, thus hampering the investigation, prosecution, and trying of the case and negatively affecting the prestige of the Party organisation and himself.

The commission decided to give Quan a warning.

During the session, it also looked into and made decisions on other important matters.

Thu Hang

 
 

Other News

.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has proposed to the Prime Minister to review the responsibilities of the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the Ninh Thuan People's Committee in connection with mistakes in land management and construction investment.

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16.

Stepping towards the future of e-governing
Stepping towards the future of e-governing
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

The Vietnamese government is trying to build up an effective e-government to bring more benefits to both public and enterprises. 

Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu once said: “Although I have retired, it does not mean I just eat and take a rest. 

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

 Memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 15 afternoon.

National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

The national flags were lowered to half-staff at public buildings in Hanoi from 6 am on August 14 as the country mourns the passing away of former former Party leader Le Kha Phieu.

Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday

Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam has been a highly responsible and enthusiastic member of ASEAN in the past 25 years since its membership of the bloc, Dr. Munir Majid, Chairman of ASEAN Business Advisory Council Malaysia (ASEAN-BAC Malaysia) has said.

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Comrade Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. 

Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Van Suu, Vice Standing Chairman of the Hanoi's People Committee has been appointed to assume responsibilities belonging to the position of the city's chairman in replacement for Nguyen Duc Chung

Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has called for the lifting of sanctions and creating of favourable conditions for humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government meeting focuses on law building
Government meeting focuses on law building
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged ministries to review the legal system relating to road traffic safety and order to avoid overlapping traffic laws at a Government meeting held on Wednesday.

Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and top leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Republic of Nicaragua and political parties sent messages of condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, 

Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Three Russian officials in HCM City were awarded the insignias “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) during a ceremony on August 12, 

Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma sends a message to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India which falls on August 15.

Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Latest news

