Two high-ranking military officers disciplined

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.

47th session of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

The session was held in Hanoi from August 11 to 13 under the chair of Tran Cam Tu, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the commission.

The commission found that Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former Commander of Army Corps 4; Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and former Vice Commander of Army Corps 4; Col. Mai Van Hao, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and former Deputy Chief of Staff of Army Corps 4; and Col. Phan Van Tien, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former head of Army Corps 4’s logistics department, had violated the principle of democratic centralism, work regulations, and legal regulations on land management and use.

Meanwhile, Col. Nguyen Xuan Dong, former Vice Secretary of the Party cell and former head of the technique - technology division; Col. Pham Bao, former Vice Secretary of the Party cell and former head of the division for economy - planning; and Col. Nguyen Tuan Anh, former Vice Secretary of the Party cell and former head of the finance - accounting division of Army Corps 15, had committed violations and revealed shortcomings while advising on and organising the implementation of production and business tasks, along with land investment, management and use.

Col. Nguyen Van Giang, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Military Medical University, revealed shortcomings in the management and use of the school’s dormitory, according to the Inspection Commission.

The commission decided to issue warnings to Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, Col. Mai Van Hao, Col. Phan Van Tien, and Col. Nguyen Van Giang, and reprimanded Col. Nguyen Xuan Dong, Col. Pham Bao, and Col. Nguyen Tuan Anh.

As for Nguyen Van Quan, member of the Standing Board of the Gia Lai Provincial Party Committee and head of that committee’s organising board, the Inspection Commission held that while serving as a member of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Party unit and Chief Prosecutor of the Provincial People’s Procuracy, he violated the principle of democratic centralism, work regulations, Party regulations, and State laws on directing the settlement of an asset misappropriation case, thus hampering the investigation, prosecution, and trying of the case and negatively affecting the prestige of the Party organisation and himself.

The commission decided to give Quan a warning.

During the session, it also looked into and made decisions on other important matters.

Thu Hang