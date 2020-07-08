Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/07/2020 17:08:09 (GMT +7)
Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat

08/07/2020    17:05 GMT+7

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday decided to issue disciplinary measures against two senior officials for serious violations in financial management and lifestyle. 

Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
Pham Van Sang, former member of Dong Nai Province’s Party Committee and director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology. — Photo vov.vn

Nguyen Thanh Tho, during his time as a member of Dong Thap Province Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Personnel Committee and Chief Justice of the People's Court of Dong Thap Province, was primarily responsible for the personnel committee and the court’s decisions to set up a fund to receive gifts, financial support, as well as commissions that are not recorded in official accounting books. 

The two organisations have also managed and used the money in these funds in a manner that is not in line with regulations, constituting serious violations of Party rules and State law. 

Nguyen Thanh Tho was considered to have owned up to his wrongdoing and willfully taken the appropriate disciplinary measure, according to the Secretariat. 

Pham Van Sang, former member of Dong Nai Province’s Party Committee and director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, was deemed to have made serious infringements upon the Party’s organisation principles, activities and the lifestyle, example-setting and list of acts that Party members are forbidden from committing. 

 

The Secretariat said Sang had violated regulations in personnel work, deliberately gone against the laws in public investment and procurement, management, and use of public assets, leading to significant losses to the State coffers. 

Sang, however, was not truthful and sincere, did not voluntarily admit to his wrongdoing and attempted to pass the blame to his subordinates and other agencies instead, and refused to accept the disciplinary measures. 

The misdeeds of the two officials were deemed to be “grave” and undermined the prestige of the Party organisations, local governments and their own reputation, to the level that calls for stringent disciplinary measures, the Secretariat said.

Sang’s Party membership will be revoked while the Secretariat asked People's Court of Dong Thap Province to issue administrative penalties against Sang, as well as strip him off of all Party positions he holds.  VNS 

Former science and technology director expelled from Party

Former science and technology director expelled from Party

The Dong Nai Party Executive Committee has voted unanimously to expell Pham Van Sang, former director of Dong Nai Province’s Department of Science and Technology for his violations on three agricultural projects. 

 
 

