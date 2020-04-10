Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020 17:16:05 (GMT +7)
UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19

 
 
10/04/2020    17:14 GMT+7

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, which he said threatens efforts to maintain peace and international security.

Illustrative image (Photo: internet)

UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Addressing a video conference hosted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on April 9 following a proposal from Vietnam and eight other non-permanent members on discussing the pandemic, Guterres said the disease poses the greatest challenge to the world since 1945, causing economic and social shocks, and adversely affecting the daily lives of billions of people around the world.

He said the situation is likely to become even more complex in the time to come, especially in developed countries and those experiencing conflict.

The pandemic will give rise to economic and political challenges in a host of countries, worsen conflicts, and cause discrimination towards and have negative impacts on women, children, and migrants, he said.

He affirmed that the UN’s current priority is to join countries in promoting ceasefires in conflict areas around the world and to mobilise international resources for providing humanitarian assistance to countries, especially those with the most urgent need.

 

He called on the UNSC to promote its role in mobilising and coordinating international efforts in this regard, thus minimising threats against peace and security.

Representatives from UNSC member nations also emphasised that it is necessary to enhance international cooperation to effectively contain the spread of the pandemic.

While asserting Vietnam’s support for the UN’s central role and the recent efforts of the UN Secretary-General, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, suggested governments, the UN bodies, and international and regional organisations, including the World Health Organisation, and other relevant agencies join hands in supporting countries affected by the disease.

He urged the UN and its stakeholders to pay special attention to the most vulnerable groups, such as women, children, the elderly, and those living with disabilities, and to ensure the safety of UN staff members working to help countries combat the disease. VNA

Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic

Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic may be keeping you at home but you can always treat yourself with a wide range of delicacies delivered right to your front door. 

Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief

Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief

UN boss António Guterres calls for an "immediate co-ordinated" global response to tackle the crisis.

 
 

Other News

.
US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.

ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked on the phone with his Australian counterpart Scot Morrison on April 9, during which the two government leaders discussed bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has reiterated his order to seriously practise physical distancing and wear masks in public places in line with the Decree No.16, adding that those failing to follow rules will be strictly punished.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said over the past time, the Foreign Ministry has worked with Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, and domestic and foreign agencies to help nearly 1,500 Vietnamese citizens return home safely.

ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) held its 25th meeting in the form of a video conference on April 9 under the chair of the council’s chairman - Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Special Summit and the ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response will be held online on April 14.

Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam, as ASEAN 2020 Chair, has been proactively promoted joint efforts of the 10-member group in the fight against COVID-19 with the spirit of "cohesive and responsive", said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future
Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The unprecedented public health emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and its multi-faceted impact on people’s lives around the world is taking a heavy toll on Asia and the Pacific.

US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

US President Donald Trump has expressed his appreciation for over 450,000 protective suits Vietnam has donated to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 sent a message to a teleconference of heath ministers of the WHO western Pacific region themed “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19”.

PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic
PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for specific mechanisms and measures to remove the difficulties facing many sectors and parts of the society from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when he chaired a meeting in Hanoi on April 8.

Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel
Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on April 8 issued a statement expressing its deep concern over a China coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of virus
Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of virus
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The comments come as President Trump continues his attacks on what he calls the "China-centric" WHO.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Boris Johnson continues to be treated for coronavirus - as a record 938 daily deaths are reported in the UK.

US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The decision clears the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee who faces Donald Trump.

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/04/2020 

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

The US Embassy in Hanoi said on April 8 that the Governments of the US and Vietnam have worked together to expedite the delivery of made-in-Vietnam personal protective equipment to the US.

More News
. Latest news

